Irrfan Khan's Son Babil Khan Shares Throwback Holi Pictures With His Parents, Calls It His Best Celebration

Irrfan Khan's son Babil Khan often takes fans down memory lane by sharing some throwback pictures and memories with his late father. Recently he shared some pictures from a throwback Holi celebration with his parents. The pictures were taken from the home of director-actor Tigmanshu Dhulia's daughter Jaansi Dhulia.

Talking about the same, in one of the pictures, a little Babil can be seen standing on the staircase while Irrfan and Tigmanshu can be seen looking at him. While in the other picture, Babil is nestled in the lap of his mother Sutapa Sikdar while his father stands beside them. They all can be seen posing for a group picture.

Irrfan Khan's Son Babil Remembers The Late Actor; Says 'I Am So Lost, I Can't Figure Out Who To Trust

The picture has everyone with colour smeared on their faces and drenched in water. Babil captioned the same stating, "I remember the best Holi celebrations of my life at Jaansi's house." Take a look at the same.

Many fans poured in some love on the post. Actress Achint Kaur commented on the same stating, "Memories are all we have, splendid." While Gully Boy actor Vijay Verma wrote stating, "I've been to one at Tishu (Tigmanshu) Sir's office where I met Irrfan Saab. The best Holi happens there for sure."

Irrfan Khan's Son Babil Khan Breaks Down As He Accepts Filmfare Award For His Late Father

Earlier, Babil took to his social media account to pen an emotional note in which he spoke about how he misses his father's guidance and also opened up about his insecurities. He also shared a throwback picture of Irrfan and referred to him as 'Hey man'. The Paan Singh Tomar actor's son had captioned it stating, "Hey man, I am so lost. I can't figure out who to trust. I doubt myself, you know? I'm insecure, I'm frightened by the prospect of a godless world. My mind is at war with my gut, I am hopelessly falling In love with attention, I am hopelessly heartbroken that it's all for nothing." Take a look at the post.

On the work front, Babil Khan will soon be making his acting debut in Bollywood with the Netflix movie Qala. The film will be helmed by Anvita Dutt and will also star Swastika Mukherjee and Tripti Dimri in pivotal roles. It will be bankrolled by Anushka Sharma.