Irrfan Khan's Son Recalls What The Actor Told Him In His Final Days; 'He Smiled & Said I Am Going To Die'

Actor Irrfan Khan's untimely demise last year, was a huge shock not just for film industry but also for his fans across the globe. The actor breathed his last on April 29, 2020 after a two-year battle with neuroendocrine tumour.

Recently, in a tete-a-tete with an entertainment portal, Irrfan's son Babil Khan made a heartwrenching revelation. He said that the late actor knew that he won't survive and had told him the same a few days before his demise.

Babil told Film Companion, "I was there in the hospital, two-three days before he died. He was losing consciousness and one of the last things he said...he just looked at me, smiled and said 'I am going to die' and I told him 'No you are not'. He then smiled again and went back to sleep."

Irrfan's wife Sutapa Sikdar who was also a part of the interview, told the portal that one of the best qualities about the late actor was his honesty.

"I feel the most precious quality about him, was that he never pretended. If he is angry with you, or he is in love with you. Main thing is, when he is in love with you and says 'I love you', he did not pretend. He did not say it, till he meant it," Sutapa told Film Companion.

Last year post Irrfan's demise, Sutapa had penned a moving eulogy in which she had mentioned, "The only thing I have a grudge against him is; he has spoiled me for life. His strive for perfection doesn't let me settle for ordinary in any thing. There was a rhythm which he always saw in everything, even in cacophony and chaos, so I have learnt to sing and dance to the music of that rhythm, even with my tone-deaf voice and two left feet."

Over the past year, both Sutapa and Babil, have been using their respective social media handles to share fond memories of the late actor. Workwise, Irrfan Khan's on screen appearance was in Dinesh Vijan's Angrezi Medium.