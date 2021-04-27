Tisca Chopra Recalls Funny Banter With Irrfan Khan; He Used To Tell Her 'Kar Le Fashion, Is Se Kya Hoga?'

On April 29, 2021, it will be exactly one year since the powerhouse of talent Irrfan Khan bid adieu to this world, and no word would be enough to pen the loss of the Hindi Film Industry. He wasn't only a gem of an actor, but a husband and father too. Whatever role he played, be it on-screen or off-screen, he poured his heart into it. No wonder why when he left for his heavenly abode, the entire nation shed tears for him.

In a recent conversation with a leading daily, Irrfan Khan's co-star and close friend Tisca Chopra recalled her equation with him and said that even today, she can't accept the fact that he is no more in this world, and it's hard for her to come to terms with his death because she knew him for almost twenty years.

The Taare Zameen Par actress reminisced about her funny banter with Irrfan and revealed how he used to pull her leg over her fashion choices.

"I remember I'd be dressing up for the Toronto International Film Festival or in Abu Dhabi, he would say, 'Kar le fashion, kar le. Iss se kya hoga?' He would pull my leg, and I'd keep telling him, 'Farak padta hai. Aap bhi dress up karo thoda sa. Aise thodi na aata hai koi.' He would say, 'Nahi, aisi baat nahi hai, maine Cannes mein pehna tha tuxedo'," recalled Tisca.

Tisca also recalled how he became her friend, philosopher and guide.

"He would send me films such as Once Upon a Time in America and would say, ' Dekhi toh hogi nahi tune.' When I'd tell him that I have watched it, we would talk about it. In many ways, he became a friend, philosopher and guide," asserted Tisca.

The Qissa actress further said that the most wonderful thing about Irrfan, was that he created an atmosphere on the set that everything happening in the moment seemed real and alive.

"He sought and saw many strange things, which I don't think many other people notice in the ordinary... he'd notice the light switch in the frame not working, and he'd use that in the scene. He would switch it on and off to show that the place is crumbling," added Tisca.