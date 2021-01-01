Irrfan Khan's Wife Sutapa Sikdar: I Have No Idea How To Welcome 2021

In a heartfelt post shared on her Facebook page, late actor Irrfan Khan's wife, Sutapa Sikdar got emotional while remembering her husband, and wrote that she has no idea about how to welcome 2021. She also wrote that she can't label 2020 as the worst year because Irrfan was still by her side on the last New Year's eve.

Sutapa shared a few pictures of the Madaari actor on her Facebook page and captioned it as, "It's so difficult to wish 2020 as the worst year as you were still there. last year this day next to me, gardening, busy building birds house how can I say goodbye to 2020!! Irrfan I have no idea how to welcome 2021!!"

The Paan Singh Tomar actor breathed his last on April 29, 2020 after a two-year battle with neuroendocrine tumour.

ALSO READ: Sushant Singh Rajput, Rishi Kapoor, Irrfan Khan; Bollywood Celebs Who Bid Goodbye To The World In 2020

Just like us, netizens also got emotional after reading Sutapa's post, and sent love to her.

A netizen wrote, "No words Sutapa. Irfan will probably with you, holding you close for as long as you breathe. That you cannot see him will be that sweet lingering pain that will keep reminding you how deep was the love you shared. A big hug for you."

"Every time you write something on Irrfan Khan, I get a lump in my throat...I can only wish you a healthy year ahead...a part of happiness was taken away in 2020 ...but certainly you have quite a lot to look forward to through your kids...best wishes always.. Sutapa Sikdar Di ❤️," wrote another user.

Irrfan is survived by Sutapa and sons Babil and Ayaan.

While Ayaan isn't very active on social media, Babil is often seen sharing endearing pictures of Khan on his Instagram page. He took to his Instagram page to wish his well-wishers on New Year's eve.

Babil shared his throwback picture with his father, wherein he is seen lying next to the latter. He captioned the picture as, "On to the next one without you, still with your compassion. Public ko Happy new year!"

Meanwhile, Irrfan's final release, Anup Singh's The Song Of Scorpions, will hit the theatres this year.

ALSO READ: Irrfan Khan's Last Film The Song of Scorpions All Set To Release In Theatres In 2021