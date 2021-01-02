Ishaan Khatter Shares Vacay Panorama With Ananya Panday; Actress Takes Internet By Storm In Sunflower Bikini

Ananya Panday On Ishaan Khatter's Post

Since they landed in the Maldives on Wednesday, both have been treating fans to pictures of their celebration. From swimming in the waters, having a floating breakfast in the pool to a relaxing spa session, Ananya has been enjoying the vacation to the fullest.

Ishaan Shares An Out Of Body Experience

However, her recent post is taking the internet by the storm. The actress can be seen wearing a quirky sunflower bikini while stepping out of the pool. She captioned the post as, "Looking on the brighter side #Hello2021."

Ananya Panday's Welcomes 2021

On the work front, Ishaan was last seen in the OTT release A Suitable Boy, followed by the commercial entertainer Khaali Peeli. He will be seen in the horror-comedy Phone Bhoot and reportedly has also signed war-drama titled, Pippa where he plays a real-life army officer.

On the other hand, Ananya will be seen in Shakun Batra's next co-starring Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi. She has also been working on an upcoming film with Telugu superstar Vijay Deverakonda.