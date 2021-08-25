Kabir Khan Says He Cannot Respect Films Which Demonise Mughals; 'I Get Upset By Those Kind Of Portrayals'

Acclaimed filmmaker Kabir Khan known for helming films like New York, Bajrangi Bhaijaan and Ek Tha Tiger recently expressed his disappointment over portrayal of Mughals in some films while speaking with an entertainment portal.

The director said that he cannot respect movies that demonise the Mughals, whom he described as the 'original nation-builders'. He said that it's highly problematic and disturbing that filmmakers just go with the popular narrative rather than basing their film on research.

Bollywood Hungama quoted the filmmaker as saying, "I find it hugely problematic and disturbing, because what really makes me upset is that it's being done just to go with the popular narrative. I can understand when a filmmaker has researched something and a filmmaker wants to make a point... Of course, there can be different viewpoints. If you want to demonise the Mughals, please base it on some research and make us understand why; why they were the villains that you think they were. Because if you do some research and read history, it's very tough to understand why they have to be villainised."

The filmmaker said that according to his opinion, Mughals were the original nation builders and continued, "I think they were the original nation-builders, and to write them off and say they murdered people... But what are you basing it on? Please point out the historical evidence. Please have an open debate, just don't go with the narrative that you think will be popular."

Kabir said that he is distressed to see filmmakers trying to fit Mughals and various other Muslim rulers into preconceived stereotypes and that he is upset with these kind of portrayals.

"It's the easiest thing today, demonising the Mughals and various other Muslim rulers that India had at different points in its history. Trying to fit them into preconceived stereotypes, it is distressing. I cannot respect those films, unfortunately. That's my personal opinion, of course, I can't speak for larger audiences, but I definitely get upset by those kind of portrayals," he told the news portal in his interview.

In recent years, the historical accuracy of many period films like Padmaavat, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior and Panipat has been a topic of discussion.

Coming back to Kabir Khan, the filmmaker is currently awaiting the release of his upcoming sports drama 83 which stars Ranveer Singh as Kapil Dev.