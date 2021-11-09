navya-naveli-nanda-drops-a-happy-picture-with-jaya-bachchan-from-diwali-celebration

The latest Instagram post of Navya Naveli Nanda will leave you smiling. Wondering why? Well, the granddaughter of Amitabh Bachchan has just dropped a lovely picture with her grandmother Jaya Bachchan from Diwali celebration on her Instagram page.

In the picture, Navya who is dressed in a bright yellow suit, is seen holding Jaya Bachchan, while the latter is looking at her smilingly.

If you follow Navya on Instagram, you must know that she shares a great rapport with her grandmother. In fact, her Instagram is filled with lovely pictures of the Guddi actress.

A couple of months ago, while speaking to Her Circle, Navya had spoken about Jaya Bachchan and what she means to her.

"My biggest source of inspiration would be my nani. I am very very close to her and go to her for almost anything whether it is work-related advice or personal advice as well. She is someone who has managed to create her own identity, leave her own mark. One of the biggest things I respect about her is how she uses her voice for things she is passionate about. She has always been very unapologetic, to the point, unfiltered, and she has a spine," had said Navya.

While Navya belongs to one of the most reputed families of the film industry, she has no plan of becoming an actor. Instead, she wants to join her family business Escorts.

Speaking about the same, she had told Vogue magazine, "I would be the fourth generation of the family taking the lead-and the first woman. It is a great sense of pride for me to be carrying forward this incredible legacy left behind by my great-grandfather HP Nanda."