Jaya Bachchan Says She Has No Problem If Her Granddaughter Navya Naveli Has A Child Without Marriage

Navya Naveli Nanda's podcast 'What The Hell' is striking the right chord with the audience. The show which streams every Saturday, has the host teaming up with her actress-grandfather Jaya Bachchan and mother Shweta Bachchan Nanda to discuss various topics like love, marriage, career, parenting and more.

In the latest episode of the podcast, the trio discussed modern love, relationships and romance. Jaya Bachchan emphasized that 'physical attraction' is very important for a relationship to last longer, adding that during their times, they couldn't experiment much. She said that a relationship can't last on 'love, fresh air and adjustment'.

The Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham actress said, "People will find it objectionable coming from me but physical attraction and compatibility are also very important. Our times we couldn't experiment but today the generation does and why shouldn't they? Because that also is responsible for a long-lasting relationship. If there isn't a physical relationship it's not going to last very long. You can't be lasting on love and fresh air and adjustment, I feel. It's very very important."

She continued, "Sometimes it's a pity but a lot of the younger lot, of course, we never could, we couldn't even think about it but the younger generation even after me, Shweta's generation, Navya's is a different ballgame, but they would feel guilty going through that experience and I think it's very wrong. It's okay and then you do things on the sly. If you had a physical relationship and you feel that still, my relationship otherwise not worked out you can be nice about it."

While giving suggestion to the younger generation, Jaya Bachchan suggested Navya to marry her best friend and said that she doesn't have a problem if her granddaughter chooses to have a child without marriage.

"I'm looking at it very clinically. Since there's a lack of that emotion, the romance today...I think you should marry your best friend. You should have a good friend, you should discuss and say, 'Maybe I'd like to have a child with you because I like you, I think you're nice, so let's get married because that's what society's saying'. I have no problem if you have a child without a marriage also, I really don't have a problem," Jaya told Navya on the show.

