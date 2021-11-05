Amitabh Bachchan And Jaya Bachchan Pose For A Lovely Picture With Kids Abhishek Bachchan And Shweta Bachchan

The auspicious occasion of Diwali saw the Bachchan family come together under the same roof for a Puja at Amitabh Bachchan's home Jalsa. The superstar's daughter Shweta Bachchan took to her social media handle to share a beautiful family picture from the occasion. The picture had Big B and his wife Jaya Bachchan pose with their kids Abhishek Bachchan and Shweta.

Talking about the same, Shweta Bachchan shared the picture that has her posing with Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan on a couch. While Shweta is nestled lovingly on her father's shoulders, Jaya Bachchan can be seen resting her head on her son's shoulders. Abhishek and Shweta have opted for a pink and maroon coloured traditional attire respectively. While Amitabh Bachchan has opted for a white sherwani and his wife Jaya Bachchan has chosen a cream-coloured saree for the occasion. Shweta captioned the picture stating, "Pod." Take a look at the same.

Gully Boy director Zoya Akhtar dropped in some love on the post. Earlier Shweta Bachchan's daughter Navya Nanda also shared a lovely picture of herself all decked up in a pink lehenga for the Puja. The Bachchan family were also spotted by the paparazzi arriving at Jalsa for the occasion.

Happy Birthday Amitabh Bachchan: Famous Dialogues Which Have Been Immortalized In Bollywood!

Meanwhile, in her episode of Koffee With Karan wherein she was a guest with her brother Abhishek Bachchan, Shweta had spoken about the qualities that she loves, hates and tolerates about her brother and sister-in-law Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. Shweta had said that the fact that she loves about Abhishek is that he is a loyal and dedicated family man, both as a son and husband. She further took a fun dig at The Big Bull actor stating that she dislikes that he thinks that he knows it all. Shweta lastly said that she tolerates his sense of humour. On the work front, Shweta is a fashion designer with her label MXS and also an author.

Amitabh Bachchan Shares A Rare Throwback Picture Of Himself Playing Football On National Sports Day

Talking about the Bachchan family's professional work front, Amitabh Bachchan will be seen in movies like Jhund, Anek, Mayday and the Hindi remake of The Intern. Abhishek will be seen in movies like Bob Biswas, Dasvi and on the second season of the web series, Breathe: Into The Shadows. While Aishwarya Rai Bachchan will be seen in Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan, Jaya Bachchan will be seen in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani.