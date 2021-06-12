Nusrat Jahan Flaunts Her Baby Bump Amidst Marital Discord With Estranged Husband Nikhil Jain

Actress-politician Nusrat Jahan was had grabbed several eyeballs recently after she declared her two-year-old marriage to businessman Nikhil Jain to be not legal and void. She also added that they had separated some time back and had also put some serious allegations on him. Now, amidst the ongoing fiasco, Nusrat flaunted her baby bump in her latest picture with some friends, thus confirming her pregnancy.

Talking about the same, Nusrat can be seen posing for the camera along with her close friend and actress Srabanti Chatterjee and their other friends in the picture that was shared by Zee News. The actress can be seen sporting a sleeveless white maxi dress as she flaunts her baby bump. She has paired up the same with white hoop earrings. Take a look at the picture.

Talking about the marital trouble with Nikhil Jain, according to a news report in ANI, Nusrat had revealed in a statement saying, "Being on foreign land, as per Turkish Marriage Regulation, the ceremony is invalid. It was an interfaith marriage, it requires validation under the Special Marriage Act in India which didn't happen. As per the court of Law, it's not marriage but a relationship or a live-in relationship. Thus, the question of divorce does not arise."

The actress had further accused Nikhil of allegedly withdrawing money from her account even after their separation. She had further added that her family jewellery which was gifted to her by her parents and relatives are also in Nikhil's family's possession. However, Nikhil Jain had gone on to rubbish all her allegations.

The businessman confirmed that he and his estranged wife had separated last year in November. He has also filed a civil lawsuit in Kolkata against his wife for the annulment of their marriage. He had revealed in his statement that his wife's attitude towards him had changed after two years of their marriage that had taken place in Turkey, in the year 2019.

Nikhil Jain revealed in his statement, "After marriage, to get her released from the heavy interest burden for a home loan, I had the same liquidated by transferring money from my family accounts to her account. Any money transfer made by her from her account to my family account was repayments of the loan. The allegations made by her are all baseless and derogatory and devoid of truth. One need not find or create a proof, the proof is always there, my bank statements and credit card statements are proof enough. My family has only given with both arms to her in the capacity of a daughter, not knowing, we would see this day."