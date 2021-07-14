Radhika Madan Opens Up On Moving From TV To Films; Says She Was Condemned By Peers For Taking That Leap

Radhika Madan rose to fame as Ishani in Color's popular show Meri Aashiqui Tumse Hi which aired for a year and a half. However instead of taking up another daily soap, the actress made her transition into films with Vishal Bharadwaj's Pataakha alongside Sanya Malhotra in 2018.

In a recent interview with Indian Express, Radhika opened up on her switch from television to films and said that she was condemned by her peers when she decided to take that leap.

The Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota actress was quoted as saying, "When I was transitioning, web series were just starting out. The only thing available was films and television, and I was condemned by my peers for taking that leap. My show was doing really well on television and I was being offered a lot of money. But I consciously made that decision to go into films. Yes, it was difficult as there weren't as many opportunities that time."

Sharing why she decided to make her transition to films, Radhika recalled an instance from her TV show set when her director refused to discuss a scene with her post packup.

Indian Express quoted Radhika as saying, "I was discussing about my character that why she shouldn't be reacting in a certain way. My director was pacing up and down, looking at his watch. He got irritated and told me that the day we make films, we'll discuss a scene for three days, but not right now. That incident stuck with me so much, I just thought to myself, will I get the luxury of discussing a scene for three days? That was my only motivation. That day I decided I want to get into films, even if it meant starting from the beginning."

Though Radhika has bid goodbye to the world of television, the actress admits that the medium has made her emotionally strong and prepared her for the worst.

"TV prepares you for the worse. You shoot for 48 hours non-stop. If a film shoot gets extended, they apologise to you and you feel surprised. Plus, on TV, you get to perform so many emotions in a span of one year. Even if there is a monologue, you don't get thrown off easily," the Ray actress told the news portal.

Speaking about Radhika's upcoming projects, the actress will next be seen in Feels Like Ishq and Shiddat.