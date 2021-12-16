Saswata Chatterjee Breaks His Silence On Abhishek Bachchan Replacing Him In Bob Biswas; 'I Didn't Bother'

Saswata Chatterjee's portrayal of a hitman Bob Biswas in Vidya Balan's Kahaani has achieved a cult status over the years. Recently when this popular character got a standalone spin-off Bob Biswas, the makers roped in Abhishek Bachchan to play the role of the assassin.

Recently in a tete-a-tete with Hindustan Times, Saswata opened up on getting replaced by Abhishek Bachchan in Bob Biswas and said, "I thought Bob met with an accident and was dead."

On being asked if he was disappointed with the makers' decision of replacing him in the spin-off, Chatterjee said, "Why should I be disappointed? They are making it for the Hindi market; they will look for a bigger name. I did the film in 2012, why will I be bothered about it being made in 2021? I did several characters in between. If I was upset I would have come out and given so many statements. (But) I didn't bother."

He went on to say that he is proud of himself of making this character so iconic that someone like Abhishek Bachchan stepped into his shoes. "I was proud of myself because I just did a role for 10 minutes. If a full-length feature film is happening with someone whose name is Abhishek Bachchan, then I'm indeed proud," the tabloid quoted him as saying.

Chatterjee further revealed that neither Abhishek Bachchan nor Sujoy Ghosh reached out to him when they were working on Bob Biswas and added, "When a character is played by two different people it should be played in two different ways. Say, James Bond. Every actor has played it differently and we should accept that. Bob has become a franchise like James Bond. So you should go to a movie hall with an open mind."

When asked his views about the makers casting Abhishek in the film, the actor said that he won't be able to comment on it since he has seen any visual of the film. "I have full sympathy for Abhishek. I love Abhishek because even I'm a star son. So I understand what he has gone through his entire acting career," he told the leading daily.

Helmed by Diya Annapurna Ghosh and written by Sujoy Ghosh, Bob Biswas revolves around the titular character, a hitman who comes out of a prolonged coma and suffers a moral dilemma as he struggles to recall his identity.