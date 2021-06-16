Sharad Kelkar Has This To Say About Being Snubbed At Filmfare Awards For His Performance In Tanhaji & Laxmii

After starring in many popular televsion shows, Sharad Kelkar made his successful transition to films with impressive performances in films like Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone's Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela, Ajay Devgn's Baadshaho and Akshay Kumar's Housefull 4. Further, the actor also gained prominence for lending his voice to Prabhas' character in the Hindi version of SS Rajamouli's Baahubali franchise.

Last year, Sharad Kelkar once again wooed the audience with his honest performances. The actor began the pandemic-struck year on high note with his portrayal of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in Ajay Devgn's Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior followed by Akshay Kumar's Laxmii.

Laxmii received negative reviews, but the audience appreciated Sharad's performance of a transgender who possesses Akshay Kumar's character's body to seek revenge from her wrongdoers.

While the viewers gushed over both the acts of Sharad, the actor didn't bag a single nomination for either of the films at the Filmfare Awards this year. In a recent tete-a-tete with an entertainment portal, he opened up on this and said that he wasn't disappointed as he never had any hopes for any award.

Sharad said that if he started doing films with the expectation of winning an award for it and then if that doesn't happen, it will be hurtful and disappointing for him.

"There was no disappointment as I never had any hopes for any award. I am happy if just the audience likes my work. If I do something with the expectation of an award, then if it doesn't happen, it will be hurtful and disappointing. So, it's better not to just keep any hope at all," Spotboye quoted Sharad as saying.

He further added, "That is not just about the award, but also my funda for my life. I don't expect much from people."

Sharad is currently basking in the success of his recently released web series The Family Man Season 2 co-starring Manoj Bajpayee, Sharib Hashmi, Samantha Akkineni and Priyamani. He recently announced Déjà vu, his first Hindi film as a solo lead. Besides this, the actor will also be seen in a prominent role in Ajay Devgn's Bhuj: The Pride Of India.