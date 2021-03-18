Soni Razdan Wants COVID-19 Vaccination For Actors; 'So Many Actors Get Covid, We Actually Can't Wear Masks'

Lately, amid the surge in the COVID-19 cases, many Bollywood celebrities like Ranbir Kapoor, Manoj Bajpayee and Siddhant Chaturvedi have been diagnosed with the virus. Reacting to this situation, Soni Razdan has now shared her stand on why actors should be provided with COVID-19 vaccine.

It all began when actor Suhel Seth asked the Government to make the vaccine available for everyone in his tweet. He wrote, "FOR GOD'S SAKE, OPEN VACCINATION FOR ALL. WHOEVER WANTS IT SHOULD GET IT! WHO IS THE GOVERNMENT TO PRIROTISE WHICH PROFESSIONS ARE MORE VALUABLE THAN OTHERS? THESE ARE INDIAN LIVES WE ARE TALKING ABOUT."

Reacting to it, Soni Razdan wrote that the COVID-19 vaccine should be made available to the actors as well as they actually cannot wear masks.

Her tweet read, "So many actors get COVID and are at huge risk when working. I mean we actually can't wear masks. But no one seems to think they need to be able to take the vaccine yet."

A netizen responded to Razdan's tweet and wrote that it is not a crucial profession to be carried out on daily basis. In reply, she wrote back, "It's a profession none the less. People need to work right. Others can do so wearing protection but actors are the only people who cannot ! And so ...."

She continued in another tweet, "Oh and every actor isn't a huge superstar .. so those who are whining on about that can keep shut. Stop watching content na then. It is made with great risk to the concerned actors lives. Being at the top of ones profession can't be a disqualification for a vaccine. Jeez."

Meanwhile, Soni Razdan's daughter and actress Alia Bhatt recently took to her Instagram story to reveal that she has tested negative for COVID-19 after her actor-beau Ranbir Kapoor and Gangubai Kathiawadi director Sanjay Leela Bhansali were diagnosed with the virus.

