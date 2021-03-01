Alia Bhatt Launches Her Production House 'Eternal Sunshine Productions'; Mom Soni Is 'Super Duper Proud'

Alia Bhatt is on cloud nine! The recently released teaser of her upcoming film, Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi received a lot of love and adulation from her fans and celebrities alike, and now, the actress has taken up one more challenge up her sleeve.

Taking the next step in her career, Alia has announced her production house, Eternal Sunshine Productions. The young star took to her Instagram page to made this announcement and posted, "And I am so happy to announce....PRODUCTION!! ☀️ Eternal Sunshine Productions. Let us tell you tales. Happy tales. Warm and fuzzy tales. Real tales. Timeless tales. @eternalsunshineproduction."

See her post.

Alia's industry colleagues and fans wished her luck for her new venture. Her mentor and filmmaker Karan Johar commented on her post, "You go girl ❤️❤️❤️👏." Her mother Soni Razdan wrote that she is proud of her by posting, "Congratulations ! Super duper proud 🥳." Rakul Preet Singh commented, "Congratulations ❤️." Zoya Akhtar and Riteish Deshmukh also dropped congratulatory messages on Alia's post.

Speaking about work, the actress will next be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi in which she will be essaying the titular role. Alia also has Ayan Mukerji's fantasy adventure Brahmastra and SS Rajamouli's period drama RRR lined up next along with Shah Rukh Khan's production titled Darlings.

