Why Did Esha Deol Take Break From Films?

In her recent tete-a-tete with a leading daily, actress Esha Deol spoke about taking a break from films and said that it was her conscious decision. She said that she wanted to settle down with her husband Bharat Takhtani and start a family.

She further added that she had fallen in love with him and was enjoying that time with him so much. Speaking about giving time to her kids, she told Hindustan Times, "When your babies are very small, everything has to be given the right focus. You have to do the right things at the right time."

The 39-year-old further added that for a woman, settling down and starting a family is important, but she also believes in the saying that 'once an actor, always an actor'.

With respect to work, she is making her web debut with Rudra, which is an Indian adaptation of the show Luther. She will be seen alongside Ajay Devgn. Speaking about the same, she said, "I have enjoyed Luther as a viewer, and it is a fantastic setup. Working again with Ajay is something I totally look forward to."

Earlier, Esha and Ajay have worked together in films like Kaal, Yuva, Main Aisa Hi Hoon, etc. "Ajay was very happy when he got to know about me coming on board, and told me he's really glad I am back to work," gushed Deol.

Apart from making a comeback as an actor, recently, Esha also turned a producer with Ek Duaa, which was released on an OTT platform.