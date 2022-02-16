Alia Bhatt's Movie Receives Backlash From Gangubai Kathiawadi's Real Family

While Alia Bhatt's upcoming movie Gangubai Kathiawadi has managed to get everyone raving about it as the makers have been releasing the songs post the powerful trailer. Right from Alia's performance to Sanjay Leela Bhansali's direction, the movie has been grabbing loads of the limelight. However, it seems that amidst this, the actual family of Gangubai which includes her adopted son Babu Raoji Shah and her granddaughter Bharti are unhappy about the movie.

According to a news report in Pinkvilla, a Mumbai court had summoned Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Alia Bhatt after Babu Raoji Shah had gone on to file a petition against the movie. But the Mumbai court had refused to stay the release of Gangubai Kathiawadi. The court had also granted an interim stay on the criminal defamation proceedings against the makers of the film. However, the case remains pending currently.

Now, Gangubai's son Babu Raoji Shah has spoken to AajTak and said in Hindi, "My mother has been turned into a prostitute. People are now saying inexplicable things about my mother." Not only this but Gangubai's lawyer Narendra has also revealed that her family has been changing homes and have gone into hiding since the year 2020 when they got to know that a movie is being made on the 'Queen Of Kamathipura'.

The lawyer also revealed that the relatives of Gangubai are questioning the portrayal of Alia in the movie wherein they are saying that she is looking more like a prostitute than a social worker. The lawyer stated that the 'mental state' of the family is not good and that they are unable to live in peace. Gangubai's granddaughter Bharti said to AajTak that the makers of the movie have defamed them out of their greed for money.

Bharti said, "The makers have defamed my family out of greed for money. It cannot be accepted. You did not ask for the family's consent before going ahead with the project. You did not come to us while writing the book, nor did you seek our permission before making the film. My grandmother has worked for the upliftment of the sex workers there throughout her life. What have these people turned my grandmother into?" It seems that Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Alia Bhatt are yet to comment on this fiasco.