Ananya Panday Says Her Dad Chunky Panday Gives Her Courage To Make Mistakes With A Smile On Her Face

Ananya Panday is totally a daddy's girl. She has always boasted about her actor-dad Chunky Panday for being a sport. When asked if her dad also reads her scripts just like her mom Bhavana Panday, she told a leading daily that her dad prefers to watch her films on the screen, and he has never asked her about the scripts or the choices she make as an actor.

She told Times Of India, "With OTT platforms and some brave writing, dad has found his space, too. As an actor, I am thrilled to see him play such varied parts with ease. Dad has just come into his own now. He has always taken everything in his stride - the good and the bad."

She further said that her dad is such person who is not easily affected by success or failure, and she hopes to imbibe that quality.

"It definitely gives me the courage to make mistakes with a smile on my face and learn from them," added Ananya.

When asked if she has work talk with her dad or her family at home, she said, "We don't talk about work so much. If we do, we don't set aside time for it. Dad has worked for way longer than I have lived. He has such a deep understanding and knowledge of the film trade. He has so many stories about how people worked in his time. I love listening to his stories and how he encapsulates the way the industry has changed from the time he was a hero in Bollywood to now, when he is a versatile artiste who can pull off anything if he is convinced."

She further said that her dad understands that the industry functions differently now, so he stands by her, but doesn't give her any 'gyaan'. She concluded by saying that Chunky knows there was no one to help him in his time, and he wants Ananya to figure out things for herself, too.