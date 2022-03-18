Ananya Panday's See-Through Outfit Grabs Eyeballs; Trolls Call It 'Disgusting And Worst Outfit Ever'

Yes, you read it right! Last night, when Ananya Panday attended the birthday bash of Apoorva Mehta, the CEO of Dharma Productions, her outfit created an uproar on social media. She wore a black shimmering see-through dress and guess what? Even though she looked sizzling hot, netizens dissed her outfit and called her sartorial choices 'disgusting'.

A netizen wrote, "Seriously???? She really thought to wear this???? Disgusting!!!"

Another netizen wrote, "The worst outfit award goes to struggling pandey :D :D :D!!!"

"Come on darling what kind of crap outfit is that?" wrote another netizen.

One more Instagram user wrote, "Sorry to say but Ananya's outfit seems like a fashion disaster."

"There's definitely no problem in wearing dresses like these, but one should know how to carry them lol," commented another user while taking a jibe at the Student Of The Year 2 actress.

It's not the first time when Ananya became the victim of online trolling. In fact, ever since she made her debut in Bollywood, she is often at the receiving end of nasty comments. Sometimes, she gets targeted over her acting skills, while the other times, she gets dragged into nepotism debate.

However, he actress never loses her cool and takes every criticism positively and rather focuses on her craft!

While speaking to Arbaaz Khan in his chat show Pinch Season 2, she had mentioned about how she handles trolls and said, "If people troll me, I take it in a positive way, but it upsets me when they start saying things about my mom, dad and even my little sister. I have always felt that the answer to hate should be love. I started 'So Positive' so that people who have no one to talk to, can reach out to someone."

(Social media posts are unedited.)