Ayan Mukerji Says He Was Furious At Ranbir Kapoor When He Chose To Work On Sanju Before Brahmastra

The trailer of Brahmastra has taken Bollywood by storm. Every thing about it is being praised immensely by netizens on social media platforms. In his recent media interaction, when filmmaker Ayan was asked to spill the beans about the second and third part of the franchise, he said, "We will plan the shooting of the second and third part after the release of the first film."

He further said that the entire trilogy will tell the same story, but the next movies will introduce new characters and bring new perspectives to the Brahmastra story.

Ayan also recalled the time when he offered Brahmastra to Ranbir Kapoor and he chose Sanju over it.

He said, "When I started the prep for Brahmastra, Ranbir was offered Sanju. He was supposed to start prep with me, but he chose to start Sanju first. I was so angry. I was happy that he was working with Raju Hirani but what about my project? But in hindsight, I'm glad Ranbir chose to work on Sanju because, a few years later, Sanju was shot, edited and ready for release and my pre-production hadn't even completed. Had Ranbir waited for me, it would've been too long a wait."

Apart from Ranbir, Brahmastra also features Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy, Akkineni Nagarjuna and Dimple Kapadia in prominent roles. The film will arrive in theatres on September 9, 2022 in five languages- Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam.