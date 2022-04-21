ayushmann-khurrana-says-bollywood-did-not-know-what-to-do-with-him-after-the-release-of-vicky-donor

As Ayushmann Khurrana's first film Vicky Donor completes ten years, the actor recalls how Bollywood was confused about him. While speaking to a leading daily, Ayushmann said that he was always sure that his Bollywood debut has to be different and he had said no to six projects before Vicky Donor fell into his lap.

He told Hindustan Times, "My first project had to be really different. I knew that I would never get a second chance since I was not from the industry. In fact, I had said no to six projects before Vicky Donor. I learnt from the mistakes of others and I was pretty sure that."

When asked if he had expected the film to do so well at the box office, he said that he knew that Shoojit Sircar was a credible name, so he thought the film would standout. He thought that Vicky Donor would be a critical success, but the commercial success was very overwhelming for him.

In the same interview, Ayushmann said, "After my first film Bollywood didn't know what to do with me because the film was such an unconventional subject. Post that such films were not being offered. But I had to choose something and I chose from what I was getting. I just did one film a year and they were not successful."

He went on to add when Dum Laga Ke Haisha was offered to him, he was super excited and it changed everything for him. The film was like a lifeline for him and it gave him another lease of life.

"From there on it has been good and the credit goes to all the writers for thinking outside the box. That really helped me because I always knew that I have to tread an unconventional journey," concluded Ayushmann.