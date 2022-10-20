Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge Turns 27: Did You Know Kajol Was Unsure About Shooting For ‘Mere Khwabon Mein’?

Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol has been one of the most successful onscreen jodis and they have given us several popular movies. Interestingly, their 1995 release Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge has been a cult classic and has been one of the most successful movies in Indian Cinema. The movie went on to create several records and garnered several awards too. Besides, SRK and Kajol's crackling chemistry touched millions of hearts. And as DDLJ has clocked 27 years of release, did you know Kajol was doubtful about shooting for the popular song 'Mere Khwabon Mein Jo Aaye'?

Kajol had made this revelation during an interview wherein she admitted that she was hesitant about doing the song as she had to shoot in a towel. The actress had even expressed her discomfort to director Aditya Chopra who later assured Kajol to handle the song carefully. And the result turned out to be amazing as the song was a massive hit. Besides, Kajol's popular white skirt outfit was designed by Manish Malhotra and it became quite popular. Interestingly, the song 'Mere Khwabon Mein Jo Aaye' was written by Anand Bakshi and he penned it around 24 times.

Meanwhile, talking about Kajol and Shah Rukh Khan, the iconic jodi was last seen in the 2015 release Dilwale which also featured Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon in the lead. As of now, Shah Rukh is looking forward to the release of Pathaan. Directed by Siddharth Anand, the movie also features Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in the lead and will be hitting the screens on January 25 next year.