Excel Entertainment’s Fukrey 3 Goes On Floors Today

On the occasion of Fukrey Returns completing three years, producer Ritesh Sidhwani took to his social media hinting at the third instalment of Fukrey beginning soon. Taking to his social media, actor Varun Sharma was happy to announce the third instalment Fukrey 3, which went on floors today. He wrote, "Shuru Hogayi!!!"

Ever since the announcement was made, it created a wave of excitement among the audience and especially the fans of the Fukrey franchise.

The popular movie franchise is considered among the cult classics of the Indian cinema and has become huge hits for giving viewers a wholesome experience and made sure to deliver a burst of giggles.

Fukrey 3 stars Pulkit Samrat, Ali Fazal, Varun Sharma, Richa Chaddha, Manjot Singh and Pankaj Tripathi. The film is directed by Mrighdeep Singh Lamba and produced under Ritesh Sidhwani & Farhan Akhtar's Excel Entertainment.