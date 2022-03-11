Farhan Akhtar On Life After Marriage With Shibani Dandekar: This Just Feels Great As Always

After being in a steady relationship for many years, Farhan Akhtar got hitched to his actress-girlfriend Shibani Dandekar on February 19. In a recent interaction with a leading portal, the Dil Dhadakne Do actor opened up on his life post his wedding with Shibani.

Farhan told India Today that while things have been pretty much the same, he feels that he's in a very happy space now.

Farhan Akhtar's Mom On Her Equation With Shibani Dandekar: We Keep Messaging Each Other, She's Just Too Sweet

On being asked if he feels any difference in his relationship with Shibani post their marriage, the actor said, "I don't know if it feels any different. Shibani and I have been together for many years now. So, on some level, this puts some kind of an official tag to it. But apart from that, our relationship is amazing. It has been since we started dating and we've taken this to another level together. This just feels great as always."

Farhan and Shibani dated for four years before they tied the knot in the presence of their close friends and family at Farhan's father Javed Akhtar's farmhouse in Khandala. The wedding was attended by celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Rhea Chakraborty, Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra, Farah Khan and others.

Gauahar Khan On Reports Of Tiff With Shibani Dandekar Over Farhan Akhtar: I Am Happy About Them Being Married

Post their nuptials, the newlyweds took to their respective social media handles to share some dreamy pictures from their wedding.

Farhan had even shared a sweet note on his Instagram handle that read, "A few days ago, @shibanidandekar & I celebrated our union and we are deeply grateful to all those who did respect our need for privacy on the day. The celebration, however, is incomplete without sharing some precious moments with you and seeking your blessings as we begin our journey across the skies of time, together. With love from us to you."

Workwise, Farhan Akhtar is all set to don the directorial hat after a long gap for the road trip film Jee Le Zaraa starring Priyanka Chopra, Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt.