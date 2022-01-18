Indrajeet Prasad Is Mentoring Indian Students To Win European Commission’s Prestigious PhD Fellowship

A Ph.D. Fellowship of 1.2 Crore! Sounds outrageous? Well, It's not. let us explain.

Indrajeet Prasad has won the EU's most prestigious Horizon 2020 Marie Curie Fellowship twice, which has less than 1% of winning rate along with Procuring several multitudinous awards and unnumbered achievements while living in Europe since 2011, such as an R&D project at the world's best Institute MIT, USA, writing 1 technical book, 6 R&D journal & 3 management papers, presenting R&D work at 20+ countries, etc. Indrajeet Prasad has proven himself to be one of the best mentors for students who aim to win the EU's best Ph.D. fellowship of 1.2 Crore+ INR.

Horizon 2020 is the European Union's framework program for research and innovation. It provides research and innovation funding for multi-national collaboration projects as well as for individual researchers and supports SMEs with a special funding instrument. Horizon 2020 was the largest EU funding program with a budget of 79 Billion Euros which ran throughout 2014-2020.

Fortunately, the European Commission has increased the budget of the next phase of the R&D program called Horizon Europe with funding of 90+ Billion euros. This program will provide 1000s of once-in-a-lifetime opportunities to international researchers in all areas of research.

Indrajeet Prasad utilizes his Instagram profile to provide all the minuscule information to the students and mentor them for a fully funded Ph.D. & masters in Europe. Indrajeet has successfully mentored 75+ students to get fully funded Ph.D. opportunities in Europe under European Commission's research projects.

He has helped 120+ students secure master's degree opportunities in Europe. Indrajeet is also conducting online workshops on 'how to find and win Europe's most prestigious fully funded R&D fellowships' which helps all Ph.D. applicants tremendously. His Instagram reels about various scholarships, R&D opportunities in Europe are getting great feedback from Indian students.

Indrajeet Prasad is a renowned personality in the field of science as well as Business & Entrepreneurship. Though he was born in a middle-class Indian family, He completed his BTech from India before getting a Master's degree study opportunity in Poland in 2011 & never looked back ever since.

In recent years, After completing his MBA from no.1 Business School of Czech Republic - Prague University of Economics & Business, Indrajeet Prasad co-founded a tech startup pamakid.com with Sergej Fedorovic. Pamakid is an AI data science-driven learning experience platform for kids to discover new strengths & hidden talents in the most fun way. He is also working as a C&E Lead at Honeywell.

He is all psyched up to serve his experience to the students and help them out by making their dreams come true.