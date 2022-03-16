Jacqueline Fernandez Reveals She Used To Punish Herself For Eating; 'I Was Quite Horrible'

Jacqueline Fernandez is currently busy with the promotions of her upcoming film Bachchhan Paandey, which also stars Akshay Kumar, Kriti Sanon and Arshad Warsi in key roles. In her recent appearance at Shilpa Shetty Kundra's new chat show, Jacqueline recalled her food habits and how she used to punish herself for eating when she was in her 20s.

When Shilpa Shetty asked if Jacqueline changes her food habits when she is under stress, she said that in her 20s she went through a lot of eating issues.

"A lot. It happened because of my pageant days, I did not realise then but to be appearing on an international platform at the age of 19 (had its own pressures). That is when the pressure really got to me, I did not know how to handle it. Food became the enemy. That then continued in my 20s and continued (when I became an actor) being in front of the camera," said Jacqueline.

She went on to add that she was always conscious about how she is going to look in front of the camera.

"It was like you would punish yourself for eating. But, I was blessed that I was able to overcome it. Slowly, it took time. There would be times when I would be go for months and would be okay and then something would happen, and I would go back into the habit. I was quite horrible actually, but it was definitely something that made me stronger and much more aware of food," added Fernandez.

Coming back to her forthcoming release, directed by Farhad Samji, Bachchhan Paandey is all set to hit the theatres on March 18, 2022.