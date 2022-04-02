John Abraham Reveals He Damaged His Knee During A Deadly Stunt; 'Doctors Wanted To Amputate My Leg'

John Abraham and action-entertainers go hand-in-hand. During his recent tete-a-tete with a leading daily amid the promotions of his latest release Attack, John recalled hurting his knee so bad that the doctor had told him that they had to amputate his leg.

Attack Movie Review: John Abraham Impresses When It's 'Show Time' But The Film Fails In Its Mission

While speaking to Times Of India, John revealed, "Some stunts are very deadly. I remember during Force 2 I smashed my knee and I had to get three surgeries. I had gangrene in my right leg and the doctors wanted to amputate my leg. I said, 'No, you can't do that'. But thanks to my surgeon in Bombay, Dr Rajesh Maniar; he saved my knee."

He further shared with the media portal that it happened about seven years ago and thankfully it is gone, as he is walking today and he is even more flexible and faster than he was then.

Speaking about his love for action sequences, John said that he loves doing action.

Attack Day 1 Box Office Collection: Here's How John Abraham's Film Fared On First Day Of Its Release

"Of course, I take a break and I do something that's different, but I love coming back to action. You need to be careful. You can't have a false sense of bravado to prove to five people on a set that you can jump from here to there. At times you get hurt and then you become a little more cognizant about the dangers," added the Force actor.

In the same interview, John also mentioned that if he had to cast for the sequel of Attack, he would ask Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff because they're fantastic at what they do.