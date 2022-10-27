Kajol Celebrates Bhai Dooj With Sister Tanisha And Mother Tanuja, Shares Pictures

Bollywood actress Kajol celebrated the occasion of Bhai Dooj with her family. She later treated her fans with a bunch of adorable pictures from the celebrations. On Instagram, Kajol shared a few sweet photographs that featured her sister Tanisha Mukerji, mother Tanuja, and cousins, Samrat, Sharbani, and Sujoy Mukerji.

In the pictures, the entire Mukerji family looked great in their colourful traditional outfits. Kajol looked pretty in a bright yellow chikankari kurta set and accessorised the outfit with a statement necklace and hoop earrings. While Tanisha wore a floral printed saree. Tanuja, on the other hand, went for a simple floral print saree and added a pearl necklace to complete her look. The actress posted several photos on her Instagram Stories.

Kajol captioned one of the photos as "Bhaiduj after so long...madness and originals." Tanisha Mukerji also shared a video clip on her Instagram handle. "Today I think dad planned my bhai dooj! The first time my brothers and sisters came to my place (basically his house), otherwise it's always my sisters who make the plan! So thank u for today," she captioned her post. Check out Tanisha's post here

Kajol on Tuesday shared a few glimpses of her Diwali celebrations with her husband, Ajay Devgn, and kids Nysa and Yug, mom Tanuja, sister Tanisha, and sister-in-law Neelam Devgan. Kajol wore a yellow saree while Ajay was seen wearing a white kurta-pyjama. She captioned her post, "Family says it all!" Check out the post here

On the work front, Kajol will be seen next in Revathi's Salaam Venky, which will release in theatres on December 9. She will also make her digital debut soon with the Disney+Hotstar show-The Good Wife: Pyaar, Kanoon, Dhoka, an official Hindi remake of the popular English series The Good Wife.