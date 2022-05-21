Netizens Wonder What Has Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Done To Her Face; Suspect If She Has Undergone Surgeries

Netizens cannot stop wondering if Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has undergone any surgery in the recent time, as her latest pictures from the Cannes Film Festival go viral on social media. Many feel that Aishwarya is looking different in all her latest pictures and they are not happy with what she has done to her face. While some suspected surgery, others blamed her makeup artist for not doing her job properly.

"I'm sorry this is not on! She is absolutely beautiful but what has she done to her face? Fillers or Botox? Whatever it is, it makes her look so old," commented a netizen on one of the viral pictures of Aishwarya on Instagram.

"Now what all has she added to her face , all of them look so different," commented another Instagram user.

One more netizen wrote, "Too many surgeries!"

Another netizen wrote, "I don't know.. she looks very different.. what has she done to her face???"

"She should fire her stylist and make up artist. Gosh!!! They've done a horrendous job on this beautuful woman," commented one more Instagram user, unhappy with Aishwarya's viral pictures from Cannes.

Apart from her look, Aishwarya's sartorial choices also failed to woo netizens. While her second look at the red carpet, wherein she was seen in in Gaurav Gupta couture, managed to impress netizens, her floral black gown from Dolce & Gabbana was a clearly a flop show!

Many netizens also body shamed Aishwarya Rai and asked the actress to lose some weight. However, her fans defended Aishwarya and slammed the trolls for their nasty comments on her weight.

With respect to work, Aishwarya will next be seen in Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan: I.

(Social media posts are unedited.)