Rasika Dugal On Women's Day 2022: Feminism Is Not Limited To A Particular Gender

As the world celebrates the International Women's Day today, actress Rasika Dugal shares her thoughts on feminism and said that it is not limited to a particular gender, as sometimes, women can be patriarchal and men can be feminists.

She told Times Of India, "Feminism isn't limited to a particular gender and, unfortunately, neither is patriarchy. Women can be patriarchal and men can be feminists. People of all genders are impacted by patriarchy and can equally be empowered by feminism."

She further said that she has been very inspired by some of the people she has had an opportunity to work with like Anup Singh, Mira Nair, Richie Mehta, Nandita Das, etc., for what they bring to their work and for the people they are. She further said that their skill, sensitivity and sense of detail have been both moving and magical.

She further asserted, "I am also hugely inspired by the women I grew up with - my grandmother, mother and aunts. They're women who made very traditional choices but lived with the consequences of their decisions with so much grace and dignity. Growing up, I don't think I valued that enough. I took them as much for granted as anyone else around me."

She further recalled her college years and revealed that she became conscious of her feminism, and even dismissed their choices to not be as 'woke' as her.

"But I soon realised that the strength and resilience it took to always be there for the people around you and in a way that did not compromise your self-respect even though sometimes that had to be negotiated. I will always have respect for that," concluded the Mirzapur actress.