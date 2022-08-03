Shraddha Kapoor Approached To Star Opposite Kartik Aaryan In Tezaab Remake: Report

In May this year, producer Murad Khetani had confirmed to a leading publication that he has bought the remake rights of Anil Kapoor-Madhuri Dixit's 1988 blockbuster film Tezaab. Revealing that the remake will be adapted to modern times, he had said that movie will enter the pre-production stage soon.

Now if the latest buzz in the tinsel town is to be believed, Shraddha Kapoor has been approached to step into Madhuri Dixit's shoes in the remake which reportedly stars Kartik Aaryan. A source told a news portal that since Shraddha and Kartik haven't shared the screen space in any film yet, the makers are keen to place their bet on this fresh jodi.

A report in India Today quoted a source as saying, "The makers were looking for a reliable name and a fresh Jodi for the cast of Tezaab remake. Shraddha and Kartik have not shared onscreen space together so far and if things work out, this is a pair they would like to bet on."

The report further stated that Shraddha is considering the offer and is yet to sign the dotted line.

Speaking about the actress, she has some interesting films in her kitty which include Luv Ranjan's romantic comedy opposite Ranbir Kapoor, Naagin and Chaalbaaz In London. Kartik on the other hand, is currently riding high on the success of his last release, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 which was a box office hit. His upcoming projects are Shehzada, Freddy, Satyaprem Ki Katha, Captain India and an untitled film with Kabir Khan.