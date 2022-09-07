Sushmita Sen's Ex-Boyfriend Rohman Shawl Confirms His Bollywood Debut; 'I Realised I Have To Change With Time'

After setting the ramp on fire, Sushmita Sen's ex-boyfriend and model Rohman Shawl is all set to make his acting debut in the Hindi Film Industry with Akhil Abrol's upcoming film. Abrol worked as an assistant on Kajol's 2018 film Helicopter Eela.

Rohman's debut film has him essaying the role of a Kashmiri guy. In an interaction with Hindustan Times, he opened up on his Bollywood debut. Rohman said that this film also gave him a chance to reconnect with his roots, which he said he had forgotten after being brought up mostly in Nainital.

Rohman shared that after he became famous (mostly for being in a relationship with Sushmita), the modelling offers dried up and he started getting acting offers. However, he refused them as he didn't want to act.

"The modelling offers did not have enough budget; that's when I saw a shift within me. I realised I have to change with time. I saw the opportunities coming my way, and that's why I started looking at acting, and the scripts I could really connect with. As an actor I have to learn a lot, but the only thing I have is that I can be natural in front of the camera," he told the leading daily.

Rohman revealed that when he moved to Mumbai in 2017, he auditioned for an important role in a big-budget movie and even got selected for it. However, after a month, the makers changed the cast.

"I did not want to act after that. It was for a very big movie, which is now being released after so many years. That was a big setback for me, and I did not want to give auditions anymore," he recalled while speaking with the tabloid.

However, now, Rohman is all set to take the big screen by storm. He told the tabloid that his debut film gave him a chance to reconnect with his roots, which he had forgotten after being brought up mostly in Nainital.

Speaking about the kind of roles he would want to take up in the future, Rohman said that he would love to do a beautiful romantic story as he believes that romance is his safe space. He said that he would want to take up comedy as a challenge and added that playing an athlete or anything related to sports is also on his wishlist.

He further dismissed the idea of appearing on reality shows, even though he was offered a couple of them, including Kangana Ranaut's Lock Upp.

"I want to give my acting career a chance first. If this doesn't happen, then I will go to reality shows. I have nothing against reality shows, but right now I am not really looking into it. Acting nahi chali phir mein reality shows ke bare mein sochunga (if acting does not work out, then I will think about reality shows)," Shawl told the tabloid.