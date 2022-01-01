    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Uri Actor Mohit Raina Gets Hitched And His Wedding Pictures Are So Dreamy

      By
      |

      Actor Mohit Raina who played Lord Shiva in Devon Ke Dev...Mahadev is a married man now. A few minutes ago, he shared a series of his wedding pictures on Instagram and boy, we just can't take our eyes off them. While Mohit didn't reveal tag his wife Aditi in his Instagram post, he captioned the picture as, "Love recognises no barriers, it jumps hurdles, leaps fences, penetrates walls to arrive at its destination, full of hope."

      Mohit Raina Spills The Beans About His Role In Shiddat; 'Hoping People Will Love It'Mohit Raina Spills The Beans About His Role In Shiddat; 'Hoping People Will Love It'

      View this post on Instagram

      A post shared by Mohit Raina (@merainna)

      He further wrote, "With that hope and the blessings of our parents we are no longer two but one. Need all your love and blessing in this new journey. Aditi & Mohit."

      uri-actor-mohit-raina-gets-hitched-and-his-wedding-pictures-are-so-dreamy

      Needless to say, Mohit-Aditi's pictures look so dreamy and the newlyweds look so gorgeous together.

      Mohit Raina Shares His Takeaway From Amazon's Mumbai Diaries 26/11: The Intent Of This Story Was Very PureMohit Raina Shares His Takeaway From Amazon's Mumbai Diaries 26/11: The Intent Of This Story Was Very Pure

      While reacting to Mohit's pictures, many netizens congratulated the couple, while others were left heartbroken, because the Uri: The Surgical Strike actor is no more single.

      With respect to work, Mohit was last seen in Shiddat alongside Radhika Madan, Sunny Kaushal and Diana Penty.

      Comments
      Story first published: Saturday, January 1, 2022, 17:58 [IST]
      Other articles published on Jan 1, 2022
      Click to comments
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      X