uri-actor-mohit-raina-gets-hitched-and-his-wedding-pictures-are-so-dreamy

Actor Mohit Raina who played Lord Shiva in Devon Ke Dev...Mahadev is a married man now. A few minutes ago, he shared a series of his wedding pictures on Instagram and boy, we just can't take our eyes off them. While Mohit didn't reveal tag his wife Aditi in his Instagram post, he captioned the picture as, "Love recognises no barriers, it jumps hurdles, leaps fences, penetrates walls to arrive at its destination, full of hope."

Mohit Raina Spills The Beans About His Role In Shiddat; 'Hoping People Will Love It'

He further wrote, "With that hope and the blessings of our parents we are no longer two but one. Need all your love and blessing in this new journey. Aditi & Mohit."

Needless to say, Mohit-Aditi's pictures look so dreamy and the newlyweds look so gorgeous together.

Mohit Raina Shares His Takeaway From Amazon's Mumbai Diaries 26/11: The Intent Of This Story Was Very Pure

While reacting to Mohit's pictures, many netizens congratulated the couple, while others were left heartbroken, because the Uri: The Surgical Strike actor is no more single.

With respect to work, Mohit was last seen in Shiddat alongside Radhika Madan, Sunny Kaushal and Diana Penty.