wedding-photographer-bharat-prajapat-rides-high-on-social-media-to-bring-out-of-the-box-content

One of the most cherishing moments in every couple's life is their wedding. The bride and groom ahead of their wedding day make sure that it becomes a memorable affair for them and their families. To capture memories for a lifetime, there is a myriad of wedding photographers that have prospered in the digital domain. Bharat Prajapat is synonymous when it comes to wedding photography. Thanks to social media and the internet that his work has reached a wider audience across India and overseas.

An engineer by qualification, his creative and artistic flair saw him pursue a successful career in photography. Chasing his goals, Bharat learnt the art of photography by enrolling himself in a photography school in Pune. While his journey has been one-of-a-kind, he has worked on different projects like celebrity events, pre-weddings, music videos and corporate shoots.

Along with it, Bharat Prajapat worked rigorously to maintain his reputation as a notable photographer. The versatile artist has conducted several workshops and has been regularly showing his portfolio on his Instagram page '@clickography'. Interestingly, he formed the filmmaking company 'Clickography' in October 2015. Needless to say, his Instagram page is home to captivating and aesthetic wedding photos and videos.

As a creative professional, he always ensures that his work stands out in terms of aesthetics. Leveraging the potential of social media, Bharat Prajapat, on several occasions, has taken the internet by storm with his creative work. One such instance was an Instagram reel that he posted from a pre-wedding shoot in Jodhpur. The video broke the internet, thereby users addressing him as 'Sudh Budh Wale Bhaiya'.

Not to forget, 'Clickography' is known for adding humour and quirky content in its posts that can tickle anyone's funny bone. His Instagram page is now a family of more than 195K followers and counting. On a concluding note, Bharat Prajapat revealed, "As I capture any photo or video, I understand how precious the moment is for my muse. My focus has always been bringing out the essence of love and different emotions attached to it."