Actor Khushali Kumar and Her Empowering Women's Team Shine Bright on International Women's Day

Actor Khushali Kumar and Her Empowering Women s Team

On the occasion of International Women's Day, Actor Khushali Kumar shares a powerful moment with her dedicated team of women who contribute to her success. The celebratory picture on her social media captures the essence of unity and empowerment, emphasizing the strength that comes from collaboration. Kumar expresses gratitude for her team's pivotal role in her journey, embodying the spirit of Women's Day. This snapshot not only acknowledges but celebrates the achievements of women, echoing a call for collective support and empowerment.

Story first published: Saturday, March 9, 2024, 14:01 [IST]
