Dukaan: Arijit Singh's Moh Na Laage Is A Heart Stirring Melody Which Is About Love & Heartbreak

Dropping like a gentle breeze into the airwaves, the makers of the upcoming film Dukaan have unveiled a soul-stirring melody titled "Moh Na Laage," beautifully sung by the renowned singing sensation, Arijit Singh.

Crafted with poetic finesse by Siddharth-Garima, who are making their directorial debut with Dukaan, and adorned with the musical brilliance of composer Shreyas Puranik, this heartwarming song transports listeners into the intricate emotions of love and heartbreak. The song is the soul of the film and music for Moh Na Laage has been expertly arranged by Jackie Vanjari, the keyboard wizard renowned for collaborating with legendary vocalists such as Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan, Hari Haran, and Sonu Nigam, among others.

Talking about the song, Siddharth-Garima said, "We have immense gratitude towards Arijit Singh for lending his soulful voice to a song that encapsulates the raw emotions of a surrogate mother's journey. With its enchanting melody and poignant lyrics, Moh Naa Laage will etch itself into the hearts of listeners, emerging as a stirring anthem of love, heartbreak and sacrifice."

Siddharth and Garima wanted a semi-classical tune, and "Moh Na Laage" proved to be the ideal choice. They carefully selected the arrangement and rendition, with the inclusion of their beloved instrument, the flute, enhancing the song's appeal.

Set against the vibrant backdrop of Gujarat, 'Dukaan' unfolds the poignant journey of Jasmine, portrayed by Monika Panwar, as she courageously embraces the role of a surrogate mother. Through Jasmine's lens, the film delicately explores themes of dignity, freedom of choice, and the autonomy of women involved in commercial surrogacy-a narrative seldom ventured into within the realm of Hindi cinema.

The film also features talents like Sikandar Kher, Soham Majumdar, and Monali Thakur in pivotal roles.

Dukaan produced by A Jhunjhunwala, S K Ahluwalia, Siddharth and Garima under banners Waveband Productions and Kalamkaar Picture Productions, the film is poised to captivate audiences with its compelling storyline and evocative performances. The film is scheduled for a theatrical release on April 5.