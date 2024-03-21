Dukaan: Arijit Singh's Moh Na Laage Is A Heart Stirring Melody Which Is About Love & Heartbreak

Dropping
like
a
gentle
breeze
into
the
airwaves,
the
makers
of
the
upcoming
film
Dukaan
have
unveiled
a
soul-stirring
melody
titled
"Moh
Na
Laage," beautifully
sung
by
the
renowned
singing
sensation,
Arijit
Singh.
Crafted
with
poetic
finesse
by
Siddharth-Garima,
who
are
making
their
directorial
debut
with
Dukaan,
and
adorned
with
the
musical
brilliance
of
composer
Shreyas
Puranik,
this
heartwarming
song
transports
listeners
into
the
intricate
emotions
of
love
and
heartbreak.
The
song
is
the
soul
of
the
film
and
music
for
Moh
Na
Laage
has
been
expertly
arranged
by
Jackie
Vanjari,
the
keyboard
wizard
renowned
for
collaborating
with
legendary
vocalists
such
as
Nusrat
Fateh
Ali
Khan,
Hari
Haran,
and
Sonu
Nigam,
among
others.
Talking
about
the
song,
Siddharth-Garima
said,
"We
have
immense
gratitude
towards
Arijit
Singh
for
lending
his
soulful
voice
to
a
song
that
encapsulates
the
raw
emotions
of
a
surrogate
mother's
journey.
With
its
enchanting
melody
and
poignant
lyrics,
Moh
Naa
Laage
will
etch
itself
into
the
hearts
of
listeners,
emerging
as
a
stirring
anthem
of
love,
heartbreak
and
sacrifice."
Siddharth
and
Garima
wanted
a
semi-classical
tune,
and
"Moh
Na
Laage" proved
to
be
the
ideal
choice.
They
carefully
selected
the
arrangement
and
rendition,
with
the
inclusion
of
their
beloved
instrument,
the
flute,
enhancing
the
song's
appeal.
Set
against
the
vibrant
backdrop
of
Gujarat,
'Dukaan'
unfolds
the
poignant
journey
of
Jasmine,
portrayed
by
Monika
Panwar,
as
she
courageously
embraces
the
role
of
a
surrogate
mother.
Through
Jasmine's
lens,
the
film
delicately
explores
themes
of
dignity,
freedom
of
choice,
and
the
autonomy
of
women
involved
in
commercial
surrogacy-a
narrative
seldom
ventured
into
within
the
realm
of
Hindi
cinema.
The
film
also
features
talents
like
Sikandar
Kher,
Soham
Majumdar,
and
Monali
Thakur
in
pivotal
roles.
Dukaan
produced
by
A
Jhunjhunwala,
S
K
Ahluwalia,
Siddharth
and
Garima
under
banners
Waveband
Productions
and
Kalamkaar
Picture
Productions,
the
film
is
poised
to
captivate
audiences
with
its
compelling
storyline
and
evocative
performances.
The
film
is
scheduled
for
a
theatrical
release
on
April
5.
Story first published: Thursday, March 21, 2024, 16:40 [IST]