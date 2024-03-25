Pooja Chopra Brutally Trolled For Wearing ‘Revealing’ Blouse At Baba Siddique’s Iftar Party

The
holy
month
of
Ramazan
is
going
on
and
the
entire
showbiz
industry
recently
came
together
for
Baba
Siddique's
Iftar
party.
To
note,
Baba
Siddique
is
known
for
hosting
extravagant
Iftar
parties
every
year
which
are
a
star
studded
affair.
This
year
was
no
different
as
Baba
Siddique's
grand
Iftar
party
was
attended
by
names
like
Salman
Khan,
Suniel
Shetty,
Palak
Tiwari,
Munawar
Faruqui,
Shenaaz
Gill
etc.
Among
these,
Vidyut
Jammwal's
Commando
co-star
Pooja
Chopra
made
heads
turn
as
she
opted
for
a
while
coloured
choli
style
blouse
with
a
plunging
neckline
which
was
paired
with
a
white
coloured
lehenga
with
multi-colour
floral
print
and
a
matching
dupatta.
She
had
paired
the
outfit
with
a
stunning
necklace.
However,
her
outfit
choice
didn't
go
down
with
the
netizens
and
she
was
brutally
trolled
on
social
media.
Taking
to
the
comment
section,
an
Instagram
user
wrote,
"didi
iftari
me
to
full
kapde
pehenke
ajati".
Another
user
commented,
"Bhai
inko
koi
batao
iftar
party
me
jare
h
dhang
se
jao".
One
of
the
users
also
wrote,
"Touba
yeh
iftari
dress
hai.
shame
on
her".
Meanwhile,
Pooja
had
made
headlines
as
there
were
reports
about
her
not
being
in
talking
terms
with
Viyut.
To
this,
the
actress
stated,
"I
do
not
avoid
taking
his
name.
I
did
an
entire
film
with
him.
But,
to
be
honest,
I
don't
think
we
ever
even
sat
and
spoke
with
each
other
apart
from
the
time
when
we
were
in
front
of
the
camera.
It
may
be
surprising
and
unbelievable
but
it
is
nothing
but
the
truth.
I
am
sure
even
Vidyut
will
agree
with
me.
We
shot
an
entire
film,
but
we
never
spoke
to
each
other.
We
used
to
practice
separately.
"There
was
no
chemistry
required
for
the
film.
Before
the
shoot,
it
would
be
too
early
and
after
the
shoot,
he
would
be
busy
working
out.
We
were
just
together
at
one
wrap-up
party
in
Manali.
I
promise
you,
I
have
not
even
gotten
to
know
Vidyut
Jammwal
-
who
is
he,
what
is
he
-
I
may
not
be
able
to
say
even
two
sentences
about
him.
Unfortunately,
we
never
worked
together
after
that.
But
it
is
hundred
percent
untrue
that
I
avoid
talking
about
him.
I
admire
his
grit
and
hard
work,
just
that
I
do
not
know
enough
about
him
to
talk
about
him"
Story first published: Monday, March 25, 2024, 12:50 [IST]