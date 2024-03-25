Pooja Chopra Brutally Trolled For Wearing ‘Revealing’ Blouse At Baba Siddique’s Iftar Party

The holy month of Ramazan is going on and the entire showbiz industry recently came together for Baba Siddique's Iftar party. To note, Baba Siddique is known for hosting extravagant Iftar parties every year which are a star studded affair. This year was no different as Baba Siddique's grand Iftar party was attended by names like Salman Khan, Suniel Shetty, Palak Tiwari, Munawar Faruqui, Shenaaz Gill etc.

Among these, Vidyut Jammwal's Commando co-star Pooja Chopra made heads turn as she opted for a while coloured choli style blouse with a plunging neckline which was paired with a white coloured lehenga with multi-colour floral print and a matching dupatta. She had paired the outfit with a stunning necklace.

However, her outfit choice didn't go down with the netizens and she was brutally trolled on social media. Taking to the comment section, an Instagram user wrote, "didi iftari me to full kapde pehenke ajati". Another user commented, "Bhai inko koi batao iftar party me jare h dhang se jao". One of the users also wrote, "Touba yeh iftari dress hai. shame on her".

Meanwhile, Pooja had made headlines as there were reports about her not being in talking terms with Viyut. To this, the actress stated, "I do not avoid taking his name. I did an entire film with him. But, to be honest, I don't think we ever even sat and spoke with each other apart from the time when we were in front of the camera. It may be surprising and unbelievable but it is nothing but the truth. I am sure even Vidyut will agree with me. We shot an entire film, but we never spoke to each other. We used to practice separately. "There was no chemistry required for the film. Before the shoot, it would be too early and after the shoot, he would be busy working out. We were just together at one wrap-up party in Manali. I promise you, I have not even gotten to know Vidyut Jammwal - who is he, what is he - I may not be able to say even two sentences about him. Unfortunately, we never worked together after that. But it is hundred percent untrue that I avoid talking about him. I admire his grit and hard work, just that I do not know enough about him to talk about him"