Raashii Khanna Shares BTS Pics From Set As She Wraps Up The Sabarmati Report Shoot
Raashii
Khanna,
the
young
Pan-India
star,
recently
announced
the
completion
of
her
latest
film
'The
Sabarmati
Report’.
This
film
has
stirred
quite
a
buzz,
promising
to
bring
a
significant
story
to
the
big
screen.
Raashii
shared
behind-the-scenes
pictures
from
the
film's
set,
expressing
her
excitement
and
gratitude
towards
her
team.
She
emphasized
the
importance
of
storytelling
and
the
need
to
amplify
voices
that
demand
to
be
heard.
'The
Sabarmati
Report’
is
set
against
the
backdrop
of
a
real-life
event
that
occurred
on
the
morning
of
27
February
2002,
near
the
Godhra
railway
station
in
Gujarat.
It
delves
into
the
incidents
aboard
the
Sabarmati
Express,
aiming
to
present
a
narrative
that
captures
the
essence
of
the
events
that
unfolded.
Directed
by
Ranjan
Chandel,
the
film
is
anticipated
to
present
Raashii
Khanna
in
a
new
light,
different
from
her
role
in
the
recent
hit
'Yodha’.
With
a
script
penned
by
Aseem
Arrora,
Arjun
Bhandegaonkar,
and
Avinash
Singh
Tomar,
the
movie
also
features
Ridhi
Dogra
in
a
crucial
role.
The
team
behind
'The
Sabarmati
Report’
has
managed
to
create
a
sense
of
anticipation
among
fans
and
cinema-goers,
eager
to
witness
the
story
on
the
big
screen.
Slated
for
a
release
on
May
3,
2024,
'The
Sabarmati
Report'
is
not
the
only
project
Raashii
Khanna
has
lined
up.
She
will
also
be
seen
in
'TME’
in
Hindi,
as
well
as
'Aranmanai
4’
in
Tamil,
and
a
Telugu
film
titled
'Telusu
Kada’.
Each
of
these
projects
showcases
Raashii's
versatility
and
dedication
as
an
actress,
making
her
one
of
the
most
watched
stars
in
the
Indian
film
industry.
As
the
release
date
approaches,
fans
and
cinema
enthusiasts
are
keen
to
see
how
'The
Sabarmati
Report’
will
be
received.
With
a
strong
team
behind
it
and
a
compelling
story
at
its
heart,
the
film
promises
to
be
a
significant
addition
to
Indian
cinema.
Raashii
Khanna's
journey
through
these
diverse
roles
continues
to
mark
her
as
a
formidable
talent
in
the
industry.