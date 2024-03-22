Raashii Khanna Shares BTS Pics From Set As She Wraps Up The Sabarmati Report Shoot

Raashii Khanna, the young Pan-India star, recently announced the completion of her latest film 'The Sabarmati Report’. This film has stirred quite a buzz, promising to bring a significant story to the big screen. Raashii shared behind-the-scenes pictures from the film's set, expressing her excitement and gratitude towards her team. She emphasized the importance of storytelling and the need to amplify voices that demand to be heard.

'The Sabarmati Report’ is set against the backdrop of a real-life event that occurred on the morning of 27 February 2002, near the Godhra railway station in Gujarat. It delves into the incidents aboard the Sabarmati Express, aiming to present a narrative that captures the essence of the events that unfolded. Directed by Ranjan Chandel, the film is anticipated to present Raashii Khanna in a new light, different from her role in the recent hit 'Yodha’.

With a script penned by Aseem Arrora, Arjun Bhandegaonkar, and Avinash Singh Tomar, the movie also features Ridhi Dogra in a crucial role. The team behind 'The Sabarmati Report’ has managed to create a sense of anticipation among fans and cinema-goers, eager to witness the story on the big screen.

Slated for a release on May 3, 2024, 'The Sabarmati Report' is not the only project Raashii Khanna has lined up. She will also be seen in 'TME’ in Hindi, as well as 'Aranmanai 4’ in Tamil, and a Telugu film titled 'Telusu Kada’. Each of these projects showcases Raashii's versatility and dedication as an actress, making her one of the most watched stars in the Indian film industry.

As the release date approaches, fans and cinema enthusiasts are keen to see how 'The Sabarmati Report’ will be received. With a strong team behind it and a compelling story at its heart, the film promises to be a significant addition to Indian cinema. Raashii Khanna's journey through these diverse roles continues to mark her as a formidable talent in the industry.