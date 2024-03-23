12th Fail TV Premiere Date, Channel: When & Where To Watch Vikrant Massey's Film On Television?
Sony Entertainment Television is set to air '12th Fail', a film embodying perseverance and determination, this Sunday. Starring Vikrant Massey, the movie portrays the true story of Manoj Kumar Sharma's journey from failing 12th grade to becoming an IPS officer.
12th
Fail
TV
premiere
date,
channel:
Sony
Entertainment
Television
is
gearing
up
to
present
a
captivating
film,
'12th
Fail',
to
its
audience
this
Sunday,
24th
March,
at
8
PM.
The
story
narrates
the
life
of
a
young
boy
from
Chambal
with
aspirations
of
joining
the
police
force.
Despite
his
educational
setback
after
the
12th
grade,
his
unwavering
resolve
to
serve
his
country
sees
him
preparing
for
the
UPSC
exams.
The
film
stars
Vikrant
Massey
in
a
remarkable
performance,
under
the
skilled
direction
of
Vidhu
Vinod
Chopra.It
is
based
on
the
true
inspiring
story
of
Manoj
Kumar
Sharma,
an
individual
who
rose
from
extreme
poverty
to
become
an
Indian
Police
Service
officer.
The
movie,
'12th
Fail',
has
not
only
captivated
audiences
but
also
stirred
conversations
within
the
film
community.
The
profound
narrative
and
compelling
performances
have
made
it
a
must-watch.
Various
social
media
users
have
shared
their
thoughts
on
the
movie,
highlighting
its
heart-touching
storyline
and
the
powerful
message
of
perseverance
and
determination.
Wajeeha
Urooj
commented
on
the
lessons
learned
from
the
film,
emphasizing
the
importance
of
consistency
and
struggle
in
achieving
success.
Sarah
praised
the
film
for
its
brilliant
aspects
and
called
for
more
inspirational
stories
in
Indian
cinema.
Sky
remarked
on
the
simplicity
and
emotional
depth
of
the
movie,
appreciating
its
representation
of
Indian
Cinema.
Pavan
Survi
reflected
on
the
theme
of
never
giving
up,
while
NagamaniBalagurusamy
highlighted
the
film's
ability
to
bring
hope
to
those
facing
poverty
and
adversity.
F
meeran
recommended
the
movie
for
anyone
seeking
motivation
or
feeling
down
in
life,
praising
Vikrant
Massey's
performance.
Veteran
actor
and
filmmaker
Kamal
Haasan
expressed
his
pride
in
the
film
and
commended
Vidhu
Vinod
Chopra
for
creating
such
a
hopeful
narrative.
Bollywood
stars
Alia
Bhatt
and
Deepika
Padukone
also
lauded
the
team
behind
'12th
Fail'.
Don't
miss
the
opportunity
to
watch
this
inspirational
journey
of
determination
and
success.
Tune
into
Sony
Entertainment
Television
this
Sunday
at
8
pm
to
witness
the
story
of
'12th
Fail'.