Apoorva Arora Excited About Family Aaj Kal: It Highlights An Overlooked Aspect Of Modern Family Life

Get ready to dive into the newest family drama hitting your screens! Sony LIV is thrilled to present its latest family-centric show, Family Aaj Kal, premiering on April 3rd. Set against the bustling backdrop of Delhi, Family Aaj Kal promises to take you on an emotional rollercoaster through the highs and lows of family life. With an incredible cast including Apoorva Arora, Sonali Sachdev, the late Nitesh Pandey, Aakarshan Singh, Prakhar Singh, and Masood Akhtar, get ready for a heartwarming journey filled with love, laughter, and all the emotions that come with family. Produced by Anushka Shah of Civic Studios, written by Manoj Kalwani and directed by Parikshit Joshi, this series is all about family.

Talking about the show, Apoorva Arora said, "Being part of Family Aaj Kal lets me highlight an important but often overlooked aspect of modern family life. Playing a character like Meher is a wonderful chance for me to connect with audiences in a way that reflects their daily lives. I'm excited for viewers to meet Meher and her imperfect family. "

Catch Family Aaj Kal from 3rd April exclusively on Sony LIV!