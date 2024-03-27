Murder Mubarak, Bauchaar-e-Ishq to Main Atal Hoon; Check Out Films and Series to Enjoy This Good Friday

As
the
long
weekend
of
Good
Friday
approaches,
get
ready
for
an
entertainment
extravaganza!
From
thrilling
mysteries
to
heartwarming
love
stories
and
side-splitting
comedies,
there's
something
for
everyone
to
enjoy.
It's
time
to
grab
your
favourite
snacks,
settle
onto
the
couch,
and
gather
your
loved
ones
for
a
binge-watching
marathon.
With
a
buffet
of
entertainment
options
awaiting
you,
the
only
question
is:
What
will
you
watch
first?
Don't
wait
any
longer
-
dive
into
your
favorite
series
and
movies
and
make
the
most
of
this
long
weekend!
Murder
Mubarak
Experience
the
intrigue
and
suspense
of
'Murder
Mubarak'
this
long
weekend!
With
a
stellar
cast
led
by
Pankaj
Tripathi
and
Sara
Ali
Khan,
this
gripping
mystery
unfolds
in
the
exclusive
world
of
a
royal
Delhi
club.
Follow
ACP
Bhavani
Singh
as
he
unravels
a
complex
web
of
greed
and
secrets
after
a
shocking
murder.
Directed
by
Homi
Adajania,
this
thriller
promises
edge-of-your-seat
entertainment.
Bauchaar-e-Ishq
Don't
miss
out
on
the
must-watch
series
'Bauchaar-e-Ishq'
on
Watcho
this
long
weekend!
Follow
the
journey
of
Rajneesh
and
Indu,
a
young
couple
from
Uttar
Pradesh
whose
love
faces
challenges
from
their
orthodox
families.
As
they
navigate
through
societal
judgments
on
live-in
relationships
and
marriage,
the
series
delves
into
themes
of
love,
marriage,
and
the
taboo
around
sex.
Written
by
Ishan
Bajpai,
Anshuman
Sinha,
and
Trupti
Kangane,
and
featuring
Ankit
Sharma
and
Arsha
Goswami,
'Bauchaar-e-Ishq'
offers
a
roller
coaster
of
emotions,
laughter,
and
drama.
Kutch
Express
Delve
into
the
heartwarming
journey
of
'Kutch
Express'
this
weekend!
This
beloved
Gujarati
blockbuster,
available
in
both
Hindi
and
Gujarati
on
ShemarooMe,
follows
Monghi,
a
devoted
wife
whose
life
is
rocked
by
her
husband's
infidelity.
Joined
by
her
resilient
mother-in-law,
Monghi
navigates
twists
and
turns
to
protect
her
family's
happiness.
With
an
outstanding
cast
including
Mansi
Parekh
and
Ratna
Pathak
Shah,
'Kutch
Express'
offers
an
unforgettable
cinematic
tale,
exploring
love,
resilience,
and
the
quest
for
identity.
Main
Atal
Hoon
Discover
the
inspiring
journey
of
Former
Prime
Minister
Atal
Bihari
Vajpayee
in
'Main
Atal
Hoon' on
Zee5
this
long
weekend.
Portrayed
by
the
brilliant
Pankaj
Tripathi,
delve
into
the
life
of
a
leader
who
shaped
India's
history.
From
his
pivotal
role
in
the
Kargil
War
to
his
love
for
poetry,
this
biographical
drama
captures
it
all.
Produced
by
Vinod
Bhanushali,
Sandeep
Singh,
and
Kamlesh
Bhanushali,
it's
a
heartfelt
tribute
to
a
remarkable
figure.
The
Railway
Men
Embark
on
a
journey
of
courage
and
resilience
with
'The
Railway
Men'
on
Netflix
this
long
weekend.
Inspired
by
true
events,
this
gripping
series
honours
the
heroic
railway
workers
who
saved
lives
during
the
1984
Bhopal
gas
tragedy
at
Union
Carbide
India
Limited's
plant.
Led
by
R.
Madhavan,
Kay
Kay
Menon,
Divyenndu,
and
Babil
Khan,
with
Sunny
Hinduja
and
Juhi
Chawla
Mehta
in
supporting
roles,
it's
a
powerhouse
of
stellar
performances.
Witness
the
bravery
of
station
master
Ghulam
Dastagir
and
his
team
at
Bhopal
Junction
railway
station
unfold
in
this
compelling
historical
drama.
Potluck
Season
2
Catch
the
laughs
and
heartwarming
moments
in
'Potluck
Season
2'
on
SonyLiv
this
weekend!
Join
the
Shastri
family
as
they
bond
over
their
weekly
potluck
gatherings,
discovering
love,
acceptance,
and
themselves
along
the
way.
With
a
stellar
ensemble
cast
including
Kitu
Gidwani
and
Cyrus
Sahukar,
this
comedy-drama
delves
deeper
into
modern-day
family
dilemmas.
From
rediscovering
oneself
to
navigating
relationships
and
career
challenges,
the
Shastris
tackle
it
all
with
humor
and
resilience.
Don't
miss
out
on
the
relatable
and
entertaining
journey
of
the
Shastri
family
as
they
prove
that
it's
all
okay
in
the
end.
Sweet
Kaaram
Coffee
Indulge
in
a
heartwarming
tale
of
self-discovery
with
'Sweet
Kaaram
Coffee'
on
Prime
Video
this
long
weekend.
This
Tamil
original
series
follows
three
generations
of
women-a
mother,
daughter,
and
mother-in-law-on
a
transformative
road
trip.
Led
by
Madhoo,
Lakshmi,
and
Santhy,
the
show
promises
a
refreshing
break
from
stereotypes.
It's
a
feel-good
slice
of
life
drama
that
celebrates
love,
laughter,
and
liberation.
With
eight
captivating
episodes,
'Sweet
Kaaram
Coffee'
offers
an
unforgettable
journey
of
rediscovery
and
empowerment.