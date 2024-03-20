Murder Mubarak OTT Release: Sara Ali Khan's Film Trends At Number 3 On Netflix; Check Reasons To Watch

7
Suspects,
1
Cop,
a
Murder
and
a
whole
lot
of
intrigue
is
what
audiences
are
currently
raving
about
in
Netflix's
film
Murder
Mubarak.
The
film
stars
Sara
Ali
Khan,
Pankaj
Tripathi,
Vijay
Varma,
Dimple
Kapadia,
Karisma
Kapoor,
Sanjay
Kapoor,
Tisca
Chopra,
Suhail
Nayyar,
and
Aashim
Gulati.
After
the
weekend
launch
on
15th
of
March
on
Netflix,
the
film
has
already
climbed
the
global
charts
by
trending
on
the
Non-English
Global
films
list
at
the
number
#3
position.
Here
are
5
reasons
why
we
think
you'll
love
the
film:
1
-
The
most
entertaining
murder
mystery:
It
has
not
one,
but
two
murders,
some
romance,
dark
comedy,
thrilling
revelations
and
the
perfect
setting.
The
ideal
blend
to
create
an
entertaining
film
for
all.
2
-
A
crazy
ensemble
cast:
From
Pankaj
Tripathi
who
leads
the
investigation,
to
Sara
Ali
Khan
and
Vijay
Varma's
complicated
relationship
or
fan
favorites,
Karisma
Kapoor
and
Dimple
Kapadia,
even
the
Royal
fekuchand,
Sanjay
Kapoor
and
the
mother
and
son
duo
of
Tisca
Chopra
and
Suhail
Nayyar,
this
film
has
a
brilliant
cast
that
you
will
not
get
enough
of.
3
-
Sara
and
Vijay
have
sizzling
chemistry
🔥🔥🔥:
The
newest
on-screen
couple
are
so
relatable
in
the
film,
they
fight
with
each
other,
they
yearn
for
each
other,
they
have
passion
and
they
put
it
on
display
and
yet
keep
coming
back
to
each
other
even
when
things
don't
go
well.
Wait
till
you
witness
their
palpable
chemistry
that's
sure
to
add
an
extra
layer
of
fuel
to
the
already
burning
mystery!
4
-
The
suspense
will
have
you
hooked
till
the
end:
Just
when
you
think
you
have
figured
out
who
the
murderer
is,
a
twist
will
change
your
decision.
You
will
be
kept
guessing.
5
-
Karisma
Kapoor
is
in
the
film.....
enough
said!!!:
Karisma
Kapoor
dripping
with
charisma
and
looking
stunning
as
she
tries
to
prove
her
innocence
Experience
the
thrill
of
this
captivating
and
entertaining
murder
mystery,
now
streaming
exclusively
on
Netflix!