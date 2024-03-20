Murder Mubarak OTT Release: Sara Ali Khan's Film Trends At Number 3 On Netflix; Check Reasons To Watch

7 Suspects, 1 Cop, a Murder and a whole lot of intrigue is what audiences are currently raving about in Netflix's film Murder Mubarak. The film stars Sara Ali Khan, Pankaj Tripathi, Vijay Varma, Dimple Kapadia, Karisma Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor, Tisca Chopra, Suhail Nayyar, and Aashim Gulati. After the weekend launch on 15th of March on Netflix, the film has already climbed the global charts by trending on the Non-English Global films list at the number #3 position.

Here are 5 reasons why we think you'll love the film:

1 - The most entertaining murder mystery: It has not one, but two murders, some romance, dark comedy, thrilling revelations and the perfect setting. The ideal blend to create an entertaining film for all.

2 - A crazy ensemble cast: From Pankaj Tripathi who leads the investigation, to Sara Ali Khan and Vijay Varma's complicated relationship or fan favorites, Karisma Kapoor and Dimple Kapadia, even the Royal fekuchand, Sanjay Kapoor and the mother and son duo of Tisca Chopra and Suhail Nayyar, this film has a brilliant cast that you will not get enough of.

3 - Sara and Vijay have sizzling chemistry 🔥🔥🔥: The newest on-screen couple are so relatable in the film, they fight with each other, they yearn for each other, they have passion and they put it on display and yet keep coming back to each other even when things don't go well. Wait till you witness their palpable chemistry that's sure to add an extra layer of fuel to the already burning mystery!

4 - The suspense will have you hooked till the end: Just when you think you have figured out who the murderer is, a twist will change your decision. You will be kept guessing.

5 - Karisma Kapoor is in the film..... enough said!!!: Karisma Kapoor dripping with charisma and looking stunning as she tries to prove her innocence

Experience the thrill of this captivating and entertaining murder mystery, now streaming exclusively on Netflix!