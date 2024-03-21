Who Is Abhishekh Khan? Actor To Feature In Disney+Hotstar's Lootere
Actor Abhishekh Khan will now be seen in the disney plus hotstar upcoming project, Lootere.
The year's most awaited webshow Lootere, directed by Jai Mehta and with acclaimed showrunner Hansal Mehta at the helm, is all set to release in disney plus hotstar on the 22nd of March, 2024.
Abhishekh Khan work front
Actor Abhishekh made his Hindi film debut with "Goodbye" and he is still known for his character of Nakul in the project, and his web debut as "Nusrat Marri" in the Netflix series "Bard of Blood", is also very well appreciated by the audience. .
He
was
last
seen
in
the
critically
acclaimed
music
video
named,
Because
Because
Because,
which
was
released
in
August
2023;
went
to
various
national
&
international
festivals
and
won
at
the
South
London
film
festival.
The
music
video
has
been
directed
by
Anothony
Karbhari
and the music and vocals have been given by - Nikhil D'Souza
About his upcoming show "Lootere"
The show is set for release for the 22nd of March and the trailer seems very captivating. The kind of story that we are expecting from the show seems beyond anyone's imagination and we are surely expected to be taken aback by the same.
His character is a surprise for most of the audiences, but everyone will be taken aback by his new avatar. You can see in this promo, that the look of his character is very different from his real self and the performance is still awaited.