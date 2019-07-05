Hume Tumse Pyaar Kitna Movie Review: Karanvir Bohra's Obsessive Love Fails To Instill 'Darr' In Us!

Rating: 1.5 /5 Star Cast: Karanvir Bohra, Priya Banerjee, Samir Kochhar, Mahesh Balraj Director: Lalit Mohan Tiwari

'Aksar log pyaar mein logic ko ignore kar dete hain, par mein pyaar mein thode hi hoon?', quips a police inspector to his junior while investigating a case. Well, that's exactly the sentiment which runs through you while watching Karanvir Bohra's Bollywood debut, 'Hume Tumse Pyaar Kitna'.

First things first, the film opens in a picturesque hill-station where it's 'pyaar ka aghaaz' for Dhruv (Karanvir Bohra) when he comes across a hotshot novelist Ananya (Priya Banerjee).

While Dhruv remains in his la-la land for most of the time, in reality, Ananya is in love with a rich industrialist (Sameer Kocchar). As time passes, Dhruv's love turns into a dark obsession.

Things take an ugly turn when Ananya decides to marry her lover and Dhruv's infatuation unleashes mayhem in their lives.

After helming many popular TV shows, Lalit Mohan makes his directorial debut in films with 'Hume Tumse Pyaar Kitna'. But sadly, the impressive things in his first film are just a few counts on the fingertips.

His treatment to the romantic thriller is outdated and the bleak screenplay does no good either. Hume Tumse Pyaar Kitna is more like a step back in time where Bollywood romanticised stories of obssessive lovers who thought love is all about stalking, harassing and doing anything and everything to get the girl.

The plot lacks suspense to keep your eyes glued to the screen. Some of the dialogues have more cheese than your pizza.

Karanvir Bohra who successfully pulled off anti-hero roles on the small screen, gets to tread on a similar path in his Bollywood debut as well and the actor is convincing in his role to a large extent. It's the mediocre writing and direction which prevents him from rising above his written character.

Priya Banerjee disappoints with her drab act and Sameer Kocchar is forgetable. The rest of the cast barely leaves a mark.

Barring the songs, most of the camera work gives you the feel of watching a daily TV soap unfolding on the big screen, where the characters believe in some 'loud acting'. Only the title track holds your attention, while the rest simply act as mere fillers.

Karanvir Bohra's 'Hume Tumse Pyaar Kitna' trips over and fails to maintain a fine balance between romance and thrills. Rajesh Khanna-Hema Malini's iconic song by the same name from 'Kudrat' deserved a better tribute than this lackluster fare. I am going with one and a half stars.