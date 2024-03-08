National Creators Award 2024 Full Winners List: Triggered Insaan, Aman Gupta Win BIG; Check Who Won What

National
Creators
Award
2024
Winners
List:
On
Friday,
Prime
Minister
Narendra
Modi
bestowed
the
first
National
Creators
Awards
at
the
Bharat
Mandapam
in
New
Delhi.
This
esteemed
award
honors
the
exceptional
contribution
of
digital
content
creators
who
have
played
an
important
role
in
fostering
positive
social
change
and
innovation.
WHAT
IS
NATIONAL
CREATORS
AWARD?
ALL
YOU
NEED
TO
KNOW
Amidst
the
widespread
influence
of
social
media,
the
creator
economy
is
experiencing
exponential
growth
worldwide.
Across
platforms
like
Instagram,
Facebook,
X,
and
others,
millions
of
digital
creators
are
crafting
content
spanning
diverse
subjects
such
as
fashion,
technology,
general
knowledge,
education,
travel,
and
beyond.
In
recognition
of
this
booming
profession
within
the
country,
Prime
Minister
Narendra
Modi
has
introduced
a
new
category
of
awards
dedicated
to
these
creators.
More
than
200
creators
were
nominated
across
various
categories,
spanning
from
The
Best
Storyteller
Award
to
Favourite
Celebrity
Creator
to
New
India
Champion.
Shark
Tank
India
fame
Aman
Gupta,
Maithili
Thakur,
Nischay
Malhan
aka
Triggered
Insaan,
and
Ranveer
Allahbadia
are
among
the
creators
who
won
big
at
the
event.
Let's
take
a
look
at
the
National
Creators
Award
complete
winners
list
here.
NATIONAL
CREATORS
AWARDS
2024
FULL
WINNERS
LIST
Celebrity
Creator
of
the
Year:
Aman
Gupta
Disruptor
Of
The
Year:
Ranveer
Allahbadia
(BeerBiceps,
TRS)
The
New
India
Champion
Award:
Abhi
and
Niyu
Best
Creator
in
Education
Category:
Naman
Deshmukh
Best
Health
and
Fitness
Creator:
Ankit
Baiyanpuria
Best
International
Creator
Award:
Drew
Hicks
Cultural
Ambassador
of
the
Year:
Maithili
Thakur
Best
Creator
in
Food
Category:
Kabita
Singh
(Kabita's
Kitchen)
Best
Creator
in
Gaming
Category
Award:
Nishchay
Malhan
aka
Triggered
Insaan
Best
Creator
in
Tech
Category:
Gaurav
Chaudhary
(Technical
Guruji)
Best
Creator
for
Social
Change:
Jaya
Kishori
Favourite
Travel
Creator:
Kamiya
Jani
Green
Champion'
Category:
Pankhti
Pandey
Best
Storyteller:
Keerthika
Govindasamy
Most
Creative
Creator
Male:
RJ
Raunac
Most
Creative
Creator
Female:
Shraddha
Jain
Heritage
Fashion
Icon
Award:
Jahnvi
Singh
Best
Micro
Creator
Award:
Aridaman
Most
Impactful
Agri
Creator:
Lakshay
Dabas
Swachhta
Ambassador
Award:
Malhar
Kalambe
Best
Nano
Creator
Award:
Piyush
Purohit