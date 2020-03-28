    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Cannes Film Festival Open Doors For The Homeless During France Lockdown

      By
      |

      The Palais des Festivals aka Cannes Film Festival last week announced a delay in the festivities due to the novel Coronavirus (also known as COVID-19). While the show normally opens the door for the hottest names in the cinema industry, a report recently said that the venue will now be used as living quarters for the town's homeless during the lockdown.

      Cannes Film Festival Opens Doors For The Homeless

      The annual film festival, which takes place in the palm-fringed French Riviera resort, opened its doors for the homeless on Friday, after the delay in the date was announced. The organisers had announced that while the festivities were to take place from May 12 to May 23, have been postponed to until late June and early July.

      "We have between 50 and 70 people here every night," said Dominique Aude-Lasset, an official at Cannes Town Hall.

      A report stated, at the venue, a worker in a face mask is set to take the temperature of each homeless person as they enter the site. For their convenience, there is an eating area inside, along with a shower block and communal space with television and games to help them stay indoors. They have also been provided with camp-beds that are set up in three long lines. The organisers have made shelter arrangements for stray dogs as well.

      "We know dogs are precious for people living on the streets," Aude-Lasset added in his statement.

      A week ago, President Emmanuel Macron had initiated a nationwide lockdown in France. He told the 67 million people of France to flatten the curve by staying at home and protect themselves from the pandemic. According to reports, the country estimated that the homeless exceeded by 12,000 people.

      The homeless living on the streets, usually without access to proper sanitation, rely on handouts by the privileged who are now confined to their homes.

      Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Leave Canada And Move To Los Angeles In US

      ALSO READ: My Secret, Terrius: Watch Viral Clip From Korean Drama That Talks About Coronavirus Like Outbreak

      Story first published: Saturday, March 28, 2020, 11:16 [IST]
      Other articles published on Mar 28, 2020
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X