Cannes Film Festival Open Doors For The Homeless During France Lockdown

The Palais des Festivals aka Cannes Film Festival last week announced a delay in the festivities due to the novel Coronavirus (also known as COVID-19). While the show normally opens the door for the hottest names in the cinema industry, a report recently said that the venue will now be used as living quarters for the town's homeless during the lockdown.

The annual film festival, which takes place in the palm-fringed French Riviera resort, opened its doors for the homeless on Friday, after the delay in the date was announced. The organisers had announced that while the festivities were to take place from May 12 to May 23, have been postponed to until late June and early July.

"We have between 50 and 70 people here every night," said Dominique Aude-Lasset, an official at Cannes Town Hall.

A report stated, at the venue, a worker in a face mask is set to take the temperature of each homeless person as they enter the site. For their convenience, there is an eating area inside, along with a shower block and communal space with television and games to help them stay indoors. They have also been provided with camp-beds that are set up in three long lines. The organisers have made shelter arrangements for stray dogs as well.

"We know dogs are precious for people living on the streets," Aude-Lasset added in his statement.

A week ago, President Emmanuel Macron had initiated a nationwide lockdown in France. He told the 67 million people of France to flatten the curve by staying at home and protect themselves from the pandemic. According to reports, the country estimated that the homeless exceeded by 12,000 people.

The homeless living on the streets, usually without access to proper sanitation, rely on handouts by the privileged who are now confined to their homes.

