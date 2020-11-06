Isabelle Fuhrman To Return As Esther In Orphan Prequel

Esther from the iconic 2009 horror release Orphan, is all set to make a comeback after 11 long years. The makers of Orphan have announced a prequel to the story which also brings back the actress who played Esther, Isabelle Fuhrman.

Isabelle Fuhrman had left an incredible impression with her frightening performance in the film. Orphan has been a huge hit in the horror genre since its release. Variety had reported that the film earned $80 million worldwide while was made on a budget of $20 million.

The story follows Esther, played by Isabelle, an Eastern European child adopted by a couple (played by Peter Sarsgaard and Vera Farmiga) overcoming an unimaginable loss of their own. Esther would get adopted as a nine-year-old but in fact, she was a grown-up adult in the body of a child, as she dealt with primordial dwarfism. In the film, she proceeds at attempting to split up her parents and eliminate her siblings.

As for the prequel, the makers are yet to reveal more details about the story or how Esther will be introduced once again. However, reports have made it clear that Isabelle Fuhrman will return not only as a star of the prequel but also as an associate producer of the project.

Directed by William Brent Bell, the prequel's script will be written by David Coggeshall. The original film's screenwriter, David Leslie Johnson will also be a part of the project as an executive producer with Jen Gorton. Meanwhile, Dark Castle's Alex Mace, Hal Sadoff, and Ethan Erwin are producing with James Tomlinson.

On the other hand, Fuhrman earlier has been a part of films like The Hunger Games and the acclaimed Showtime series Masters of Sex. Isabelle reportedly will also be seen in Escape Room 2 by Sony Pictures, set to release in January 2021.

