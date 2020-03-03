Jackie Chan Rubbishes Rumours That He Has Been Infected by Coronavirus

Several rumours, over the weekend, suggest that actor Jackie Chan has been infected by coronavirus and was quarantined recently. However, the actor assured his fans that he is in good health.

(The) 65-year-old actor issued a statement on his website and informed his fans about his well being. It read, "My staff told me about the news that has been circulating around the world, saying that I've been placed under quarantine for COVID-19."

He also added that he is touched with the gesture and revealed that he received face masks from fans all over the world and will donate them through official organizations. "I'm very healthy and safe, and have not been quarantined."

He also shared a post on social media with a similar caption that read, "Thanks for everybody's concern! I'm safe and sound, and very healthy. Please don't worry, I'm not in quarantine. I hope everyone stays safe and healthy too!"

The actor has several releases planned at the Chinese box office and is yet to announce any releases in Hollywood. He was last seen in Bleeding Steel back in 2017 which also saw a release at the US box office and Kung Fu Yoga which starred Disha Patani and was released in India.

