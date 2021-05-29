Vidyut Jammwal Named Among 'Top Martial Artists In The World' Alongside Jackie Chan & Bruce Lee

Vidyut Jammwal recently took to Instagram and shared a proud moment with his fans. The actor revealed that he has been named among the top martial artists in the world along with legendary fighters and actors like Bruce Lee and Jackie Chan.

He shared a screenshot of the Google Search for 'Top Martial Artists In The World' and captioned it with, "Jai Hind #kalaripayattu". The search result showed his name right on the top followed by Jet Li, Jackie Chan, Bruce Lee, Johnny Tri Nguyen, Stevan Seagal, Donnie Yen and Tony Jaa among others.

The comments section of the post was filled with congratulatory messages and heart emojis. One fan wrote to Jammwal, "Always making the country proud!" while another said, 'This is incredible." Several others reacted to the post by writing, "Jai Hind."

Vidyut Jammwal: A Girl Should Be Complimented For How Happy She Looks Rather Than How Thin Or Heavy She Is

For the unversed, Jammwal has been devoted to popularising the indigenous martial art kalaripayattu through Indian cinema. The actor has reportedly learnt the art of kalaripayattu since the age of three. While talking to IANS he had said he wishes more people would talk about the art form.

"When I go and pursue an award from Jackie Chan, and when they talk of kalaripayattu, the Indian martial art, I feel proud. My vision for Indian action cinema worldwide is that we need to present this," he said____. Jammwal often takes to his social media accounts to share videos of performing difficult stunts and of martial arts poses.

Vidyut Jammwal Reveals He Is In A Relationship; Says He Really Likes A Girl

On the work front, the actor was last seen in two OTT releases amid the lockdown in 2020. Khuda Haafiz released on Hotstar Specials while Yaara had premiered on ZEE5. He will be seen alongside Shruti Hassan in The Power releasing on ZEEPlex. Earlier this year, he was busy shooting for Sanak alongside Neha Dhupia, but the production was put on hold due to the second wave of COVID-19.