Margot Robbie Birthday Special: Why Everyone Loves The Oscar Nominee Actress

Great Actress, Can Do Almost Anything

Margot comes from a soap opera past and got her big break on Aussie's Network 10 Soap called, Neighbours. According to reports and her former co-stars, Robbie was determined. She would take classes when she wasn't working, learned as much as she could at every turn. During her production break, Robbie also got herself an agent in Hollywood and took accent classes.

Tina Fey, who worked with Margot on Whiskey Tango Foxtrot, was impressed by Margot and said, "I was blown away by your performance in The Wolf of Wall Street. When I heard that you weren't American, I was like: ‘Are you kidding me?' - even Americans can't do that kind of New York-specific accent." From a farm girl, Margot has now become a household name and can pull off any kind of character on screen. The actress has proved her talent by being part of amazing films like The Wolf Of Wall Street, Bombshell, Suicide Squad and more.

Passionate Feminist

Robbie shot to fame amid Hollywood's #MeToo movement, however, she didn't shy away from speaking about it. In an interview, she clearly stated where she stands and said she will fiercely advocate for women in films. She revealed to Vogue, how much she hates being referred to as a pretty face. "I hate it - so much," she admitted. "I feel like a brat saying that because there are worse things, but I'm not a bombshell."

Margot has also made efforts to empower women on and off-screen. Birds of Prey costume designer Erin Benach, said the film's wardrobe which was called as a "less male gaze-y" by Robbie- was possible only because they had a female producer, director, and writer.

Margot Robbie Has Got Style

The actress looks amazing in anything and everything. Grazia once claimed Margot has got some of the best designers on speed dial including, Jacquemus, Gucci, Oscar de la Renta and Chanel. Nevermind, her carefree spirit, she looks just as good in a pantsuit, as she does in sweats. Weather with signature red lips or nude makeup, fans have always claimed Robbie's red carpet and casual outing looks as fashion goals.

Charmed Millions With Honestly And Hard Work

At a young age, Margot Robbie knew what she wanted and she worked hard to earn the money and respect. However, she is still a farm girl at heart. In an interview she had revealed that she likes to go "surfing, or out on the farm hunting wild pigs, building cubbies out in the paddocks, or riding around on motorbikes."

While her Instagram is filled with some of the most amazing glamour shots, her bio always directs her 20.8 million followers towards a charity that she is passionate about. Currently, the actress is urging her fans to get educated and explore the reality of racism in America and show anti-racist work.